Vernon Parish officials have confirmed a Slagle teenager was killed as Hurricane Laura hit the area early Thursday morning.
Sheriff Sam Craft said the 14-year-old girl died when a tree fell on her family’s mobile home in the area of Holton Cemetery Road near Slagle.
Craft told the American Pressthe incident occurred in the midst of the storm, and that responding deputies showed heroic actions as they responded to the call of an injured child.
“They went out in the middle of the storm, driving as far as they could until they couldn’t go any further in vehicles. Then they got out on foot and walked the rest of the way. They had to use chainsaws to get into the area of the home where the child was,” Craft said.
Craft said he and his department are offering their deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time.
Cleanup actions had just begun mid-morning Thursday as Craft said much of the parish’s roadways were “impassable” due to downed trees and power lines.
“We have a massive job in front of us. State roads and local highways are all impassable and we are doing our best to respond to clear these roadways so that we can reach all of our communities who are in need. This is going to take some time,” he said.