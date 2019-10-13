Sheriff elected to fifth term

Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.