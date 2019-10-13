Sheriff elected to fifth term

Tony Mancuso was re-elected sheriff of Calcasieu Parish for the fifth time Saturday, pulling in 46,766 votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.

Mancuso, a Democrat, had 88 percent of votes in the race.

The other candidates who were vying for sheriff were Elizabeth Gray-Carrier and Jimmy Richard, both Democrats.

Gray-Carrier received 4 percent of the votes in the race, with 2,289 votes, while Richard had 8 percent of the votes, with 4,108 votes.

Mancuso began his law enforcement career as a deputy at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office in 1984.

During his 13 years as a deputy he was assigned to several areas, including corrections, patrol and the youth divisions.

In 1996 he was elected Ward 3 City Marshal and assumed that office in January 1997.

Mancuso was re-elected to his second term as Marshal in 2002.

In October 2003, he was elected sheriff. He assumed office in July 2004 and was re-elected sheriff in 2007, 2011 and 2015.

Mancuso is a graduate of McNeese State University, where he earned a degree in criminal justice.

His law enforcement training includes graduation from the FBI National Academy during his second term as sheriff; Southwest Louisiana Regional Training Academy; Louisiana Sheriff's Association Civil Liabilities School; and the Louisiana Drug Abuse Resistance Education School

He has held memberships with the Louisiana Sheriff's Association, National Sheriff's Association, Lake Charles Optimist Club and the Sons of the American Legion.

