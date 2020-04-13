Self-Fish Dreams is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to "sharing a little sunshine on the water" to those who, otherwise, would not be able to enjoy the excitement of fishing or the wonder that comes with being out on the water. The group was created in memory of Paula Self Michalko's father, a man who taught his children the joys of being out in nature riding the waves.
"I grew up in a family that was always out on the water — we always had a boat, we were always skiing or fishing or shrimping or something on the water," Self Michalko said." I realized how much I missed being out on the water. I thought maybe there were other people that maybe used to have a boat or used to be able to handle going out on the water and they can't anymore, and I thought maybe I could help in that way."
Self-Fish Dreams offers two-hour cruises and inland fishing trips down Contraband Bayou and the scenic shores of Lake Charles, Prien Lake and surrounding waterways at no cost to their guests from April 1 to Oct. 30. Each trip can take up to eight passengers along with Self Michalko and her right-hand mate for the journey and will originate at Prien Lake Park.
Guests must be one of the following in order to be eligible — be at least 65, have a disability or have approval by the organization due to other circumstances that limit their access to boating or fishing. Guests who are unable to live independently are required to bring along a "deck hand" for their trip.
The nonprofit's pontoon boat is wheel-chair accessible for guests with limited mobility.
"It really is a selfish dream because I think I'm going to get as much out of it as the people that go out on the boat," she laughed. "Watching them enjoy being out on the water — I love it, I've always loved it. Seeing their faces, watching them watch their loves ones; I remember how I felt watching my Dad, just seeing him do something he loved so much as a younger person meant a lot to me."
One thing challenging the nonprofit's water-bound charity is the fact that their pontoon boat is in need of a new motor. Since the nonprofit is entirely volunteer and donation-manned they need money to keep the pontoon docked and gas paid among other things, Self Michalko said. Dates to sell raffle tickets and promote their cause were cancelled due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19.
Their prize for their "Boat, Motor, and Trailer raffle" — sponsored by Lake Area Marine — is an Alweld 1548 Marsh Series, Tohatsu 30 hp Electric with Trim, a Magic Tilt Custom Galvanized Trailer, and a Minn Kota Thrust 12v Hand Control. Raffle tickets are $20, and the drawing will be Saturday, May 16.
Operating expenses for the year are covered, but the raffle is mainly for the need for a new motor.
Tickets can be purchased on their website, www.selffishdreams.org. The winner does not need to be present to win. The winner is responsible for tax, title and registration.
Other ways to support the organization can be found on the website, such as being a sponsor. Donations can help sponsor from one trip up to a season of trips depending on the amount, but every bit helps whether it's in sponsoring for rope, life preservers, steering wheels and more, Self Michalko said. Donations can also be made in memory of a loved one. Some of their biggest sponsors so far include Jamie and Charmayne Yelverton, Gregg and Peggy Parker, and EDgear.
"The whole thing is really in memory of my Dad because he was such an awesome dad," enthused Self Michalko, a life-long resident of Lake Charles.
Water lovers in the area are also welcome to apply as volunteers as dockers to assist with loading or unloading cargo at the dock, first mates to join on a trip and get to know the guests, or as a seadog to share fishing skills and experience with guests on a fishing trip.
Self-Fish Dreams is located at 5662 Chene Blanc Drive in Lake Charles. They can be contacted at selffishdreams@gmail.com, by telephone at 794-3247 or on Facebook at Self-Fish Dreams.