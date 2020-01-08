(NWS LAKE CHARLES) Confidence is increasing in a severe weather threat late Friday and into early Saturday.

Thunderstorm chances increase by Friday evening with storms initially more isolated to scattered in nature.

Some of these storms will be capable of strong tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and large hail.

Severe Storms Potential Threat Graphic

Friday Night/Saturday Severe Storm Potential

By later in the evening and through the overnight hours, a line of strong storms along a cold front will push through the region.

These storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and strong tornadoes.

Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible before drier air moves in.

Given the potential overnight timing of these severe storms, now is a good time to ensure your NOAA weather radio is working, or that you have another means to receive weather warnings!

