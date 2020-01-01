Several will be eating for luck on New Year’s Day

The holiday season is a rush for everyone and there's barely time to stow away the Christmas decorations and eat the last bite of fudge or cookies before it's time to usher in a brand new year.
Many will be saying hello to 2020 today with the age-old tradition of dining on black-eyed peas and smothered cabbage or greens. According to folklore, eating that combination will help to bring good fortune in the year ahead — the peas symbolize coins while leafy greens represent dollar bills.
Erin Landry said she and her family could not imagine not following tradition for their New Year's Day meal.
"I've lost count of how many years we've been doing the same menu," Landry said. "We'll have two slow cookers going — I'll be doing the Hoppin' John (a soupier version of black-eyed peas) while my mom will be doing some type of cabbage dish."
Wade Harper said he will also be celebrating the start of a new year with a traditional New Year's Day menu.
"I cook my New Year's Day meal in my cast iron Dutch ovens over coal," Harper said. "My meal consists of corn bread, cabbage with bacon and black-eyed peas."
Arnold Reon said he cooks up a feast that "always satisfies my crew."
Reon said he will be whipping up a roast, black-eyed peas, cabbage and corn bread to celebrate the new year.
Melissa Tyson Rushing said she and her family enjoy following a tradition from her grandmother every New Year's Day.
"We cook cabbage and black-eyed peas with roast, rice and gravy and cornbread," Rushing said. "The kids always have to at least try something from the meal."
Johnnie Sue Moore said, "Gotta have cornbread, cabbage and black-eyed peas on New Year's Day; always have."
For some, it's the nostalgia factor and sweet memories of loved ones who are no longer with them that nudges them toward honoring the tradition of preparing special meals for the first day of a brand new year.
Greta Ratliff said she has "continued to make cabbage rolls, black-eyed peas and rice, either corned beef or pork roast since Mom died. This year, I'm thinking about making a cabbage casserole. During my youth, my aunt, mother or grandmother boiled a silver dime and placed it in the pot of peas. It was supposed to bring good luck!"
Amy Cargel Veuleman said not everyone in her family enjoys the traditional meal but it's important to her to prepare it anyway.
"It's a tradition in our family to have ham, black-eyed peas, cabbage and cornbread," Veuleman said. "My boys will only eat the ham and cornbread but I make all of it anyway. It's a tradition I grew up with from my grandparents. I always feel like it's bad luck to skip the peas and cabbage. It's also a holy day of obligation for Catholics so I like to think of it as starting the year off right."
Jimbeaux Slagle said in his opinion, "cooking the traditional meal on New Year's Day is just as important as eating the traditional meal on New Year's Day."
Slagle's menu for today will include smothered cabbage with ham, slow-cooked in a Dutch oven, along with black-eyed peas seasoned with bacon, also cooked in a Dutch oven.
He will round out his holiday meal with "piping hot cornbread and a mouthwatering cobbler, both baked in cast iron skillets. To me, it just doesn't get any better."