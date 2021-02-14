City of Lake Charles
Lake Charles City Administrator John Cardone said all administrative offices and services, including City Hall, will be closed during regular business hours Monday due to inclement weather and the potential for icy road conditions.
Offices will remain closed through Tuesday due to Mardi Gras. Services are scheduled to resume Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Transit operations will be suspended during this time as road conditions could be dangerous.
Trash and garbage pickup will not run Monday-Tuesday. Trash and garbage normally picked up on Monday will be picked up on Wednesday. Tuesday pickups will occur on Thursday. Thursday pickups will occur on Friday, Feb. 19, and Friday pickups will occur on Saturday.
Calcasieu Police Jury
Due to frozen precipitation predicted for Southwest Louisiana, all Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices will be closed Monday.
Police Jury offices will be closed Tuesday for Mardi Gras. All parish offices will reopen Wednesday, weather permitting.
There may be delays in Waste Management pickup services Monday. For updates, visit wm.com/alerts.
The Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur will also be closed Monday. Since they are sites closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week, they will reopen on Thursday.
The Calcasieu Public Transit System will not be in service Monday or Tuesday.
LC Memorial
Lake Charles Memorial Health System has adjusted services for Monday and Tuesday in anticipation of the winter weather expected to hit the area. The emergency department will remain open, but many outpatient and non-emergency procedures will be postponed.
Procedures: All procedures that are not urgent or time sensitive are cancelled Monday and Tuesday.
Memorial Medical Group: All Memorial Medical Group offices are closed, or in some cases, will be held virtually Monday and Tuesday.
Medical Plaza Pharmacy: Closed Monday and Tuesday.
Moss Memorial Health Clinic: Closed Monday and Tuesday, some functions will be virtual.
Memorial Hospital Visitation: Valent will be closed and no visitors will be allowed Monday or Tuesday unless in critical/end of life situations.
Memorial Hospital Entry: The ER will remain open for those who need services, and will be the point of entry into the hospital.
Memorial for Women: Will remain open for mothers who go into labor or need to be evaluated for labor symptoms. Visitation will be limited to the mother and one support person. Parents of NICU babies will still be allowed to visit.
West Cal-Cam
West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital has announced the closure of some clinic/outpatient services Monday. Patients scheduled for an appointment today will be contacted by WCCH staff about rescheduling.
A determination about clinic/outpatient services for Tuesday, Feb. 16, will be made this afternoon. For a complete list of clinic/outpatient service closures, visit www.wcch.com.
Sowela
Due to inclement weather, Sowela Technical Community College will close Monday at all locations. The College will reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and classes will resume as planned following Mardi Gras break on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Calcasieu Library
All branches of the Calcasieu Parish Public Library will be closed Monday due to the threat of severe winter weather and hazardous road conditions.
The library will also be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, for the Mardi Gras holiday.
Normal branch hours will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Materials may be dropped off in the Book Drop boxes located at each branch. No late fees will be charged during the closure dates.
Jennings trash
JENNINGS – Due to the weather and unsafe road conditions, Republic Services will cancel trash pickup service Monday in the Jennings area.
Trash pickup services scheduled for Monday will be delayed to Tuesday. Collection routes will be moved forward one day for the rest of the week with Friday collections being picked up on Saturday.
City of Sulphur
All city of Sulphur offices will be closed Monday and then again on Tuesday, Feb. 16, in observance of the Mardi Gras holiday. Per Waste Management there will be no interruptions to the residential garbage collection schedule.
City of Westlake
Due to impending winter storm, the regular Council Meeting scheduled for Monday has been postponed Feb. 22. City Hall will also be closed until Wednesday.