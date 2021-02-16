City of Lake Charles
Lake Charles City Administrator John Cardone said all administrative offices and services, including City Hall, will be closed today due to Mardi Gras. Services are scheduled to resume Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Trash and garbage pickup will not today. Trash and garbage normally picked up on Monday will be picked up on Wednesday. Today’s pickups will occur on Thursday. Thursday pickups will occur on Friday, Feb. 19, and Friday pickups will occur on Saturday.
Calcasieu Police Jury
All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices will be closed today for Mardi Gras. All parish offices will reopen Wednesday, weather permitting.
The Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur will also be closed today. Since they are sites closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week, they will reopen on Thursday.
The Calcasieu Public Transit System will not be in service today.
Waste Management will suspend all garbage and trash collection services for Calcasieu Parish today and will resume collection services when road conditions are deemed safe to travel.
Cameron Parish
Due to the latest severe weather advisory, the Cameron Police Jury office will be closed to the public through Wednesday. Parish business can still be conducted by phone and email.
The Cameron Parish dump sites will be closed today due to severe weather.
Waste Management will suspend all garbage and trash collection services for Cameron Parish today and will resume collection services when road conditions are deemed safe to travel.
LC Memorial
Lake Charles Memorial Health System has adjusted services for today in anticipation of the winter weather expected to hit the area. The emergency department will remain open, but many outpatient and non-emergency procedures will be postponed.
Procedures: All procedures that are not urgent or time sensitive are cancelled today.
Memorial Medical Group: All Memorial Medical Group offices are closed, or in some cases, will be held virtually today.
Medical Plaza Pharmacy: Closed today.
Moss Memorial Health Clinic: Closed today, some functions will be virtual.
Memorial Hospital Visitation: Valent will be closed and no visitors will be allowed today unless in critical/end of life situations.
Memorial Hospital Entry: The ER will remain open for those who need services, and will be the point of entry into the hospital.
Memorial for Women: Will remain open for mothers who go into labor or need to be evaluated for labor symptoms. Visitation will be limited to the mother and one support person. Parents of NICU babies will still be allowed to visit.
Sowela
Due to inclement weather, Sowela Technical Community College will be closed today for the Mardi Gras break. The college will reopen on Wednesday and classes will resume on Thursday.
Calcasieu Library
All branches of the Calcasieu Parish Public Library will be closed today closed today for the Mardi Gras holiday.
Normal branch hours will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Materials may be dropped off in the Book Drop boxes located at each branch. No late fees will be charged during the closure dates.
City of Sulphur
All city of Sulphur offices will be closed today in observance of Mardi Gras. Per Waste Management there will be no interruptions to the residential collection schedule.
Allen Parish
Waste Connection will not be picking up trash in Allen Parish today. They will have a day-to-day assessment to determine a time they will be able to resume picking up trash.
Jeff Davis Parish
Due to inclement weather, Dillion Disposal will change their pickup schedule this week in Jeff Davis Parish.
No pickup was made Monday. Garbage pickups are scheduled to resume today, Feb. 16, and will continue through Saturday to get all routes.
Monday routes will run on Wednesday; Tuesday routes will run on Thursday; Wednesday routes will run on Friday and Thursday routes will run on Saturday.
Lake Arthur garbage routes will run on Wednesday, Feb 17, and Thursday, Feb. 18.
Welsh will be picking up garbage today, Feb. 16.
Residential collection in Elton has been moved to Thursday.
All Jeff Davis Parish libraries and Police Jury offices are closed today for Mardi Gras.
Lake Arthur, Elton and Welsh will also close their town halls today for Mardi Gras.