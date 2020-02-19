Sgt. Mark Thibodeaux hugs his wife Chandra, who is giving birth to twins in March, upon his arrival from overseas at Regional Airport in Lake Charles, La., Monday, Feb.17, 2020. Monday was also their 7th wedding anniversary. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Sgt. Mark Thibodeaux hugs his wife Chandra, who is giving birth to twins in March, upon his arrival from overseas at Regional Airport in Lake Charles, La., Monday, Feb.17, 2020. Monday was also their 7th wedding anniversary. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Sgt. Mark Thibodeaux hugs his wife Chandra, who is giving birth to twins in March, upon his arrival from overseas at Regional Airport in Lake Charles, La., Monday, Feb.17, 2020. Monday was also their 7th wedding anniversary. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Sgt. Mark Thibodeaux hugs his wife Chandra, who is giving birth to twins in March, upon his arrival from overseas at Regional Airport in Lake Charles, La., Monday, Feb.17, 2020. Monday was also their 7th wedding anniversary. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Sgt. Mark Thibodeaux hugs his mother Ethel Thibodeaux upon his arrival from overseas at Regional Airport in Lake Charles, La., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Rick Hickman
Louisiana Army National Guard Sgt. Mark Thibodeaux II said he was grateful to come home to his wife, Chandra, on Monday and celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary. He will also be home when Chandra gives birth to twins between now and late March.
"It was just an awesome feeling ... and being there for the birth of your child is something you can't put into words," he said.
Thibodeaux, a critical care flight paramedic, or medevac, met Chandra in 2010 when they both worked at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. They were married Feb. 17, 2013, and have a 20-month old son.
"He was very excited to see his dad; he wants to follow his dad everywhere," she said.
Chandra said she sent a message to the Red Cross to send her husband home, a process that can take 2-3 weeks to get approved. However, his arrival only took a few days.
"I was excited and emotional, but happy that he's back," she said. "It's a blessing for us."
"We are beyond excited and blessed and grateful for what people do everyday in the Red Cross," Mark said. "I'm very grateful and I know what the Red Cross does, and they put in the effort and the time."
Sgt. Thibodeaux is part of G Co. 2-238 Aviation Med based out of Pineville. They support operations for the 10th Mountain for Operation Freedom Sentinel based in Kandahar, Afghanistan, and his unit is named ‘Bayou Dust-off.' The 10th Mountain is based out of Fort Drum in New York. Thibodeaux last left the family for service in September of 2019.
"Honestly, it was a surreal feeling because you train to be away for so long and focus on your job there, but you still have things going on at home," he said. Chandra said they found different ways to deal with the distance.
"Lots of phone calls and Facetimes when we could ... lots of prayer and thinking of him coming home and our future," she said. "We would share encouragement with each other, and we would send each other cards and letters."
Mark said others in the National Guard celebrated his homecoming.
"It gives them a pride and joy, and we try to live through each other," he said. "Happy endings give each other hope when so many people are sacrificing daily."
The USS Orleck has made its home in Lake Charles for the past decade but will soon make the 16-hour trip to Port Arthur, Texas before the week-long trip to Jacksonville, Fla., to join the Jacksonville Naval Museum.
Students from Molo and Oak Park middle schools as well as LaGrange and Washington-Marion high schools played the "Meet Your Match Game Show" Monday at Sowela Technical Community College. Hosted by the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance, the game show was a part of the "Financia…