The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal has affirmed the convictions and sentences of a man who recorded video of himself raping a woman at gunpoint in 2014.
Javonta Jermel Harrison, 23, was found guilty at trial and sentenced in 2017 to life in prison for aggravated rape, 104 years for armed robbery with a firearm and 30 years for aggravated burglary.
In a letter to the court, the victim called Harrison “the devil himself” and told of how Harrison had ruined her life.
She said Harrison showed no remorse for the crime or the fact that her young daughter was in the next room.
Upon leaving the residence, Harrison took the victim’s bank card, cell phone and keys to a vehicle belonging to her boyfriend.
Prosecutors, who said the victim had suffered tremendously, said if she had not come forward, Harrison would never have gone to trial.
During the trial, eight minutes of cell phone video of the crime was played for jurors.
Prosecutor Jacob Johnson said at trial, “The victim will never be able to feel secure in her own home again because it occurred in the wee morning hours as she was sleeping. Mr. Harrison broke into her home through her window unit, came into her bedroom, and raped her at gunpoint.”
Testimony at trial included that Harrison forced oral and vaginal sex on the victim at gunpoint and also placed a gun in her vagina.
Judge Guy Bradberry said the woman was the bravest and most courageous victim he had ever seen in court and that he hoped she would find peace.
All three of Harrison’s sentences run at the same time and all are at hard labor. On the aggravated rape charge, he received no benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.