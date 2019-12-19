Hundreds of seniors turned out in festive attire Wednesday for the Calcasieu Council on Aging's annual Very Merry Christmas Party at the Civic Center.
Audrey Kelley said she attends the event every year and couldn't imagine having to miss it.
"I just love people and this party brings so much joy to everyone," said Kelley. "I lost my husband five years ago and I try to get out some to keep my spirits up."
Kelley said she never meets a stranger and enjoys visiting with other seniors, listening to the music, and always looks forward to the lunch.
Members of the Barbe High School baseball team were volunteers at the event and mingled with the crowd, passed out refreshments and lunch, and a few even took to the dance floor to cut a rug with some of the seniors.
Music was provided by the Cajun Ramblers who kept the crowd entertained with rousing renditions of old favorites, Cajun songs, and Christmas music.
This year's menu included chicken and sausage gumbo and blueberry pie for dessert.
Marilyn Charles said she loved the entire atmosphere of the event which was sponsored by the CCOA, Entergy, and the City of Lake Charles.
"I just really enjoy mingling and this event is always the best for that," said Charles. "I love the music and the people. I'm just waiting for them to play my favorite, ‘Electric Slide.' I feel good today because I got up and I came. The food is always good but so is the fellowship."
Sandy Richard, who was attending with her husband and friends, said she always looks forward to seeing people she hasn't seen in awhile when she attends the lunch.
"It's a lot of fun and we just enjoy everything about the day," said Richard. "We especially love the music and the fellowship with friends."
Betty Floyd, wearing a bright green hat and decked out in a Christmas sweater, said it's the camaraderie with others that brings her to the event year after year.
"This really gets me into the Christmas spirit; the music, food, and fun," said Floyd. "But at the same time, I stay focused on the fact that Christmas is all about Jesus."
Joann Lee is originally from Houston but lives in Lake Charles now and said the event just "feels like Christmas."
"This is my first year to attend and it's awesome," said Lee.
Bernessa Huren said "socializing" was the order of the day for her.
"I'm having so much fun and enjoying every minute of this," said Huren. "I really hope everyone has a Merry Christmas."