The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday appointed Mark Senegal to fill the vacant District 1 seat for the rest of the year.
Senegal replaces Kevin White, who resigned Sept. 20 because he is moving outside the district. State law requires police jurors to live in the district they represent.
A resident of Moss Bluff for nine years, Senegal said he has served on the Moss Bluff Economic Development Board and the board of the Moss Bluff Civic Club. He said he is honored to serve on the Police Jury.
"I feel like I can learn a lot, even though it's a short period of time," Senegal said.
Senegal mentioned the need for officials and residents in the Moss Bluff area to work together. He said drainage and infrastructure are two of the biggest issues in the district and parishwide.
"It's not going to go away anytime soon," Senegal said. "I want the public to know I'm going to do all within my power to make sure their voices are heard."
Senegal said he wants to help the person elected to serve District 1 in the upcoming election Oct. 12. The candidates are Helen "Liz" Long, a Republican, and Ashton Richard, an independent.
"I'm not going to be in the seat anymore, but I'm not going to be very far off," Senegal said. "So, if I can give them any of my knowledge, resources, manpower, I will do that."
District 3 Police Juror Shelly Mayo is serving as Police Jury president for the rest of the year. Before his resignation, White was Police Jury president and Mayo was vice president.
Police jurors also appointed District 14 Police Juror Hal McMillin as vice president for the rest of the year.