Second phase of Vinton sewer project to begin Oct. 1

VINTON — The first phase of the sewer project is complete and the second phase is set to begin Oct. 1, when the new budget goes into effect, Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson said at the Tuesday council meeting. The street overlay program will also begin at that time.
The town's water project is underway, but the mayor said it's not very far along. "They've run into a lot of problems," he said.
The N. Horridge Street Bridge replacement is currently awaiting drawings. Stinson said he received a letter from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury confirming that some funding for the project has been approved through the road and drainage trust fund. "That's the last piece of our puzzle. The project is completely funded," he said. A pre-construction conference will be held soon and the Town will let residents know after that when they can expect road closure. Stinson said he has requested that the bridge company either have the bridge built on-site or readily available.
Stinson also spoke about the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's call to action, "Pick it Up." Local industry, municipalities, schools, church and social organizations are being asked to take the initiative to clean up trash in any spot of their choosing, regardless of who put it there. The Mayor said he is excited about the new push to clean Calcasieu Parish. The parish will provide trash bags and other supplies for the effort. For more information, visit www.pickitupcalcasieu.com.
Police Chief Ricky Fox reported that the department had 356 complaints or calls for service during the month of August, down from the 379 received in July.
Fox also spoke of the recent theft of the ATM at Loves Truck Stop. During the August theft, two suspects put a chain around the machine, located inside the store in which the clerk and customers were present, and used a stolen vehicle to rip it from the ground. "Our federal partners, the FBI, have become involved," he said. "I think that by the time this is over, it will spread across the state of Louisiana and the state of Texas and the Vinton Police Department will have been an integral part in solving the crime."
Fire Chief Chris Vice reported that August was a fairly slow month, with 33 calls. He said medical calls decreased quite a bit last month.
In other news, the council approved a request by Chris and Judy Blankenship that the town abandon the alleyway behind their property at 1600 South St. and turn it over to the couple for maintenance.