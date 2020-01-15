Second phase of project to install digital water meters in Jennings complete

JENNINGS - The second phase of a project to install new digital water meters throughout the city has been completed.
The Jennings City Council on Tuesday, accepted the second phase of the advanced meter reading system project as substantially complete following months of construction.
“The project as we all know is substantially complete and has allowed us to greatly increase our ability to read meters throughout town,” Mayor Henry Guinn said. “Through this project there were several inactive meters that were not completed in the first phase, so as we purge our system we will buy meters and finish this entire phase with city personnel before we begin the next phase.”
The council agreed in June to spend $750,000 to install the additional 2,059 new electronic water maters as part of the second phase of the project to replace existing meters. An additional 2,000 meters will be installed in the next phase which is expected to be completed by June.
The first phase of the project, including a computer software upgrade and nearly 60 new water meters for the Silverwood area, was completed in 2019 with the help of a $25,000 grant.
The three-phase project will replace more than 4,800 of the city’s older manually read water meters with electronic meters, which will allow for more accurate and efficient readings, quicker billing process, automated shutoffs and reduce manpower hours.
In other matters, the council accepted exterior improvements for the public safety building as substantially complete.
L.K. Breaux and Associates of Crowley were awarded the $339,400 project bid last April to enhance the exterior appearance of the building which houses the police and fire departments.
“It has definitely enhanced downtown,” Guinn said. “I think everybody can agree to that. I get a lot of compliments throughout town.”
The project included washing and painting the exterior of the building, hurricane proofing glass doors, landscape work and new exterior lighting
In 2015, the city sold $1 million in public improvement sales tax revenue bonds to help renovate the Public Safety Building and city’s street department to ease overcrowding and make offices more accessible to the public.
The project is part of a fourphase improvement project for the city’s infrastructure which has included construction of a new city court and City Hall.