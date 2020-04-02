Second inmate dies from COVID-19

OAKDALE — A second inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale died Wednesday from the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
There are 15 positive cases of COVID-19 at the facility. Eleven of the cases are inmates and four are staff members, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Parishwide there are 19 cases reported in Allen Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Nicholas Rodriguez, 43, died Wednesday in an area hospital after being placed on a ventilator on Friday.
Rodriguez was transported to the hospital from the facility last Wednesday after having difficulty breathing and a high temperature with a rapid heartbeat.
He was evaluated by institutional medical staff and transported to a local hospital, where he tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said Rodriguez's condition worsened on Friday and he was placed on a ventilator.
He had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease.
Rodriguez was sentenced to 15 1/2 years in the Northern District of California for conspiracy to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
He had been in custody at the Federal Correction Institution Oakdale I since Jan. 9, 2019.
FCI Oakdale I is a low-security facility that houses 980 male offenders.
Another inmate, Patrick Jones, 49, died at a local hospital Saturday, eight days after testing positive for COVID-19 and being placed on a ventilator.