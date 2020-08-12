The search for a missing DeRidder man has moved across state lines, as detectives search areas in Newton County for signs of life or violence in the case.

Jimmie Box Jr., 26, was reported missing by his family to DeRidder police on Sunday, Aug. 2. He was reportedly last seen driving a red pickup truck, but days later investigators said their search took a serious turn when that vehicle was found near Moss Bluff without Box.

According to Sheriff Mark Herford, Beauregard Parish deputies became involved as the investigation began to identify potential suspects who lived outside of DeRidder city limits. Herford said for the past few days, deputies have been executing search warrants in the search for Box, but the results have only provided limited information.

“We have been working nonstop on this case to come to a resolution, but it has been frustrating as we feel we are not being provided with complete information,” Herford said. “We remain committed to this investigation just as much as we have since first becoming involved, and we hope that anyone with information will come forward to assist us in locating Box.”

So far, Herford said information that has been uncovered by detectives leads authorities to believe Box was transported across the state line into Texas where an act of violence may have occurred. However, firm evidence of that violence, he said, remains to be found.

 

More from this section

Sulphur group pushing for passage of sales tax renewal

Sulphur group pushing for passage of sales tax renewal

SULPHUR — Calling it "almost like life or death" for the City of Sulphur, one local civic leader is calling on Sulphur residents to vote for the ½ cent sales tax renewal on the ballot for this Saturday's election.

Charter schools unveil new technology

  • Updated
Charter schools unveil new technology

The Lake Charles Charter Schools unveiled state of the art virtual education technology on Tuesday. John Hage, Charter Schools USA chief executive officer, visited Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy to unveil the technology soon to be arriving there and at Lake Charles Charter Academy.

Minor changes to Calcasieu school plans

  • Updated
Minor changes to Calcasieu school plans

The Calcasieu Parish School Board made slight modifications to its re-opening plans for the semester set to start Tuesday, Aug. 24. Board members voted unanimously for the approval of three changes.