The search for a missing DeRidder man has moved across state lines, as detectives search areas in Newton County for signs of life or violence in the case.
Jimmie Box Jr., 26, was reported missing by his family to DeRidder police on Sunday, Aug. 2. He was reportedly last seen driving a red pickup truck, but days later investigators said their search took a serious turn when that vehicle was found near Moss Bluff without Box.
According to Sheriff Mark Herford, Beauregard Parish deputies became involved as the investigation began to identify potential suspects who lived outside of DeRidder city limits. Herford said for the past few days, deputies have been executing search warrants in the search for Box, but the results have only provided limited information.
“We have been working nonstop on this case to come to a resolution, but it has been frustrating as we feel we are not being provided with complete information,” Herford said. “We remain committed to this investigation just as much as we have since first becoming involved, and we hope that anyone with information will come forward to assist us in locating Box.”
So far, Herford said information that has been uncovered by detectives leads authorities to believe Box was transported across the state line into Texas where an act of violence may have occurred. However, firm evidence of that violence, he said, remains to be found.