Schools to remain closed

Governor John Bel Edwards announced on Wednesday that K-12 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the spring semester. The move comes amid an effort to continue the state on its positive track of flattening the COVID-19 curve, he said.
The state is third in the country for per capita diagnoses of COVID-19, he said. "It's unfortunate that we've had to do this but it's really important that we promote public health."
"None of this is easy. None of this is ideal but it is necessary," he said in regard to student progression, graduations and the hurdles of distance education. While students will not be returning to campuses across the state, Edwards said, "This is not the end of learning for this academic year."
Distance learning through both high and low technology means are expected to continue. School nutrition programs, likewise, are expected to continue meeting the nutrition needs of students.
"That remains fully important," he said.
Beth Scioneaux, Louisiana Department of Education acting state superintendent, said the department would be working with individual school districts over the next six weeks to determine next steps which include identifying and building upon each student's learning level and supporting the class of 2020 as they transition out of high school. "We do need to focus on our seniors and help them make their way into this new aspect of their lives," she said.
A call is scheduled on Thursday to discuss specific next steps with district superintendents, she said. "We're working closely with the district to assess where they are in their plans. Everyone needs a plan and we are working individually with them," she said.
In response to audience questioning, she added that, at this time, a pass/fail system is not on the table, rather she anticipates that districts will "use a variety of schoolwork in order to judge" final grades.
In addition to the Louisiana Department of Education, Edwards said his proclamation was supported by the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, Louisiana School Boards Association and the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Sandy Holloway, BESE president, said, "We must now move ahead with a sense of urgency and thoughtfulness in developing plans for the future that address and correct learning gaps resulting from COVID-19." Two BESE members have been assigned to "take the lead" in working LDOE as they outline plans for the future, she said.
The Calcasieu Parish School Board has not yet finalized its plans for the remaining six weeks, Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the district, said. The district will use its website and social media pages to share finalized plan, she said.
Questions or specific concerns regarding the CPSB school closures can be emailed to info@cpsb.org.