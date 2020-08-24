Schools closed out of caution

Schools across Southwest Louisiana are closing ahead of forecasted inclement weather from Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.
All Sowela Technical Community College campuses will be closed today through Wednesday with on-campus classes and clinical rotations cancelled. Students enrolled in online or hybrid courses will continue studies through the learning management system Canvas.
Darlene Hoffpauir, marketing and communication manager, said plans are in place to reopen and resume classes on Thursday.
McNeese State University's campus will close early today and will remain closed the entire week, according to its website. Instruction will continue fully online until reopening.
Sowela and McNeese will provide official updates to operations via its website, social media and campus email.
Calcasieu Parish School Board schools and facilities will be closed today through Wednesday. Virtual learning is also cancelled.
Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the district, said an update will be delivered no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday regarding plans for the remainder of the week via telephone, their website and social media channels.
All Lake Charles Charter schools will be closed for the entire week. Online instruction will also be cancelled for the week, Gene Thibodeaux, board president, said.
Schools in the Diocese of Lake Charles will be closed today through Wednesday, Kimberlee Gazzolo, superintendent, said. Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School will be closed today through Thursday.
Cameron Parish School facilities will be closed Monday through Wednesday. Classes will be cancelled for virtual students as well. Employees will be present Monday morning for final preparations, Charley Lemons, superintendent, said. Parents can pick up electronic devices during that time if needed.
Jefferson Davis School Board schools will be closed for the week, Kirk Credeur, superintendent, announced. He encouraged teachers to utilize Google Classroom to check in on students.
Jefferson Davis' virtual program is overseen by an outside vendor with instructors in different locations, he said. Student without connectivity issues may still log on for course work but there is no mandatory requirement this week.
Allen and Beauregard Parish will have school Monday with conditions being monitored regularly to determine the rest of the week's schedule.