Moss Bluff Elementary
Rick Hickman

Schools in Calcasieu Parish will pause learning this week while recovering from Hurricane Delta and Laura’s impacts. 

McNeese State University’s offices will be closed October 12-16 and classes will be suspended. According to a message from Daryl Burckel, McNeese president, employees will be on “Act of God” leave during the week. 

McNeese’s semester will resume Monday, October 19. “Our leadership’s concern for your health, safety and welfare is first and foremost o our minds. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers daily,” Burckel’s message said. 

All of Sowela Technical Community College’s campuses will remain closed until Tuesday with classes resuming on Wednesday, Darlene Hoffpauir, marketing and communications manager, said. A plan is in the works to make up the missed instructional days. 

Students unable to participate in classes are advised to contact their instructors or dean. Employees unable to report for work should contact their supervisors, she said. 

All three Lake Charles Charter Schools are closed until Wednesday, Henry Mancuso, acting superintendent, said. The charter school system will give an update at 2 p.m. on Tuesdayregarding its educational plans for the remainder of the week. 

Students are not expected to complete virtual education lessons during this closure, Mancuso said.  “Students are encouraged to be of service to their families and neighbors.”

Calcasieu Parish School Board schools will also be closed this week. Damage assessments were scheduled to be completed Sunday night, Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the district, said. 

“We were fortunate in that we did not receive surface flooding in any of our schools,” she said. “However, water did enter our schools due to temporary roofs leaking or blowing off during Hurricane Delta's strong winds and rain.”

CPSB anticipates being able to open a number of schools by the end of the week. “These openings are dependent on the drying progress reported by contractors,” she said. 

