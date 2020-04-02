School meal sites in LC, Sulphur run out of food

The Calcasieu Parish School Board saw a drastically higher participation in its COVID-19 school closure feeding program when it resumed Wednesday. The two sites in Lake Charles and Sulphur ran out of food, leaving some families empty handed after the 1,200 pre-packaged meals were distributed equally at each site.
Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the district, said the meals were distributed Wednesday with each package containing five breakfasts and five lunches.
"This was way more than we were providing when all 21 feeding sites were still open," she said.
The decision to prepare only 1,200 packages was based on food availability, she said.
"It was as much as were able to obtain from vendors. They're so overwhelmed right now."
CPSB is set to serve another week's worth of meals next Wednesday, April 8, at the same sites and Holland said if they had distributed more this week, there likely would not be enough for next week. "We ran out fast in both places. We're doing the best we can with what we have."
One reason the district may be struggling to obtain pre-packaged meals is because they do not have "established relationships" with pre-packaged vendors, she said. On a typical basis, "We cook way more than we use pre-packaged. We have our chef. We train our people with recipes. Most of our stuff is home-cooked," Holland said.
The district has been approved for participation in Emergency Meals-To-You, a partnership between the Louisiana Department of Education and the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty. Holland said CPSB is "waiting to hear from Baylor" on next steps and do not have a roll-out date ready yet.
Once details are finalized, eligible families will receive a week's worth of meals delivered to their home, 10 meals per student.
Interested households must email the Calcasieu Parish School Nutrition Program at school.lunch@cpsb.org to sign up. The email should include current address, names of CPSB students in the residence and a written consent for delivery.
Lake Charles College Prep likewise has been approved for participation in Emergency Meals-To-You. Sabrah Kingham, director of education, said contact information for each household has already been submitted to Baylor and families should be hearing from the institution soon for verification purposes.
"We've been told it's usually a seven to 10-day turn around. Everything seems to be going as planned," she said.