Public and private schools in Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, Allen, Beauregard and Vernon parishes will remain closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather.
According to a statement from the Calcasieu Parish School Board, schools and facilities will be closed because of unsafe road conditions for travel.
“We’ve consulted with emergency and weather officials in our area and we feel that this decision is in the best interest of safety for all faculty, staff and students,” the statement read.
The district will continue to monitor conditions and provide a subsequent update on Wednesday.
Lake Charles Charter Academy and Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy will be closed Wednesday. Lake Charles College Prep students and faculty will have a scheduled “asynchronous virtual day,” Henry Mancuso, acting superintendent, said.
“The Charter Schools will release a statement on Wednesday regarding Thursday’s schedule,” he said.
McNeese State University classes are cancelled for Wednesday and the campus will also be closed. According to the university’s statement, “There could be another round of freezing rain before sunrise on Wednesday that would make the morning community dangerous.”
An announcement will be made on Wednesday regarding the campus’ reopening and courses resuming.
According to a recent statement by Sowela Technical Community College, classes will resume as planned on Thursday. Catholic schools within the Diocese of Lake Charles are also closed on Wednesday due to weather.
Allen Parish students will not attend face-to-face classes Wednesday or Thursday. Officials said they hope to resume those classes on Friday. Wednesday and Thursday will be virtual learning days for all students, according to Superintendent Kent Reed.
Vernon and Beauregard school officials said they will monitor conditions before making a decision on reopening campuses on Thursday.