OBERLIN — The Allen Parish School Board approved a recommendation Monday from the Finance Committee to use more than $1.6 million in surplus sales tax revenues and gaming compact funds from the Coushatta Tribe to fund salary supplements for its 661 employees.
In its first action, the board agreed to use $989,77 in gaming compact revenues from the Coushatta Tribe to provide to $1,400 for degreed professional employees including teachers and administrators and $800 for all other employees.
In a separate measure, the board also agreed to use $673,955 from the parish's Sales Tax Salary Enhancement Fund to fund an additional $800 across-the-board for all employees.
As approved, degreed personnel will receive a total $2,200 one-time supplement. All other employees, including support personnel, will receive $1,600.
The total amounts are the same as last year, according to Finance Director Tammy Ritchie. School board members will not get the supplement.
"I would like to thank the Coushatta Tribe for their continued support to make our annual employee supplements possible," Superintendent Kent Reed said. "I also want to thank this board for their efforts to this year's annual holiday supplement."
The supplements will be paid in the form of a 13th check to be paid between Dec. 2- 20.
The school district traditionally provide the annual supplement at the end of the year with funds from the gaming compact with the Coushatta Tribe and sales tax generated by a 1 percent sales tax dedicated to salaries and benefits.