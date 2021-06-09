School Board says no to new charter school

The Calcasieu Parish School Board denied an application from Elite Charter Academy requesting permission to operate as a Type I charter school within the district. Cathy Banks, Elite Charter Academy, president and CEO, presented the application before the board along with Mary Deveaux, school leader.
Elite Charter Academy’s mission is to “specifically address the proven educational disparities that exist in our region’s public schools for economically disadvantaged minority students,” Banks said. The school will use a gradual release of learning model which Deveaux said allows for a “dramatic increase” in standardized testing scores within school districts that follow suit.
Ultimately, the application was denied with only Fred Hardy, district two, and Desmond Wallace, district 14, approving it. Hardy said his 56-year career with CPSB led him to his decision.
“In my district, I still have D and F schools and I know each administrator has tried their best. But bottom line is it has not been successful...These people, your group has a right to say, ‘We haven’t been successful here but we’ll try another way.”
John Duhon, district 15, vehemently opposed the application stating Elite Charter Academy would not be able to pay teachers adequately nor obtain certified teachers. “You’re going to tell us that you’re going to make an improvement in education...I think you’re in it for the profit. There’s no doubt about it,” he said.
“All of a sudden you’re concerned about the kids in our schools? I watch the promises over and over with no change. They’re miserable failures. I’m not saying you will be, maybe you will be a success. But I just highly doubt that you’ll make a difference.”
As a Type I charter school, Banks countered that if approved Elite Charter Academy would fall under CPSB in some respects but have independent governance. “We’re not doing something on our own. We’re going to make sure we’re at least on the same standard but we want to help in the areas that are not improving... We’re just trying to bring solutions, sir,” she said.
Though the application failed at the local school board meeting, Elite Charter Academy can still bring their application to the state level for approval.
In other news, the board approved the posting of a new Supervisor of Special Projects position. The new hire would be tasked with oversight of the TAP program, literacy issues, equity and diversity issues and partners in education.
When board members questioned the position’s broad description, Bruchhaus said, “It’s a wide-ranging job, but as I explained at the budget meeting, most of the people sitting behind me have a myriad of things they do and I don’t think it’s unreasonable to think a person can handle four pillars under their job description.”
The board also approved the addition of a school-based health center at J.D. Clifton Early Childhood Learning Center operated by Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services. William Brent III, Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services, said the organization is happy to provide the new services to the community as the team has years of experience bringing similar services to communities across Louisiana.
“When I first came in three monts ago, I noticed there was a school right behind the health center. This is a great opportunity for us to partner and provide services to the kids,” he said. “We have a pediatrician at the school. Kids and parents don’t have to take off from work or school and it helps with attendance.”
Student will be offered pediatric and dental services through the new partnership. Teachers are also eligible to receive services.