Summer school doesn’t usually spark joy but the Calcasieu Parish School Board is looking to change that with Exploration Camps. More than 30 free camps, covering a variety of topics, are being offered this summer for students pre-k through 12th grade.
“Our families and students have been through a lot this year. A lot of instructional time has been missed, yes, but our students have also missed out on a lot of enjoyment of things they typically might be used to,” Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the district, said.
With camps on acting, cooking, coding, yoga, job skills and more, CPSB is attempting to offer something special for every level of learner this summer. “They’ll get to be with peers from other schools, meet other students and just have a good time while learning life skills, technology skills and a variety of other things,” she said.
“This year has been mentally tough on our students and these Exploration Camps will give them an opportunity to just come and get out of their house that may have been flooded or not repaired yet…They can just come and not worry about everything else is going on.
It’s an opportunity for them to learn in a fun environment, while stepping away from the burden of life elsewhere.”
There are also camps giving students a taste of some of the district’s specialty curriculum like “Frozen! On Stage,” taught by Shelly Buller, LaGrange High School theater teacher, and “University Program Survival Camp” for students entering LaGrange’s University Program.
“So, it’s just a good variety and mix of options for families of all sizes and ages,” Holland said.
“It’s beneficial too, for parents as this may give them an option to have their student out of the house for a period of time allow them to tend to important errands like insurance and things like that,” she added.
Exploration Camps are open to CPSB students only and parents must use their student credentials to login for registration. Each camp runs for different dates and times in an attempt to make them as accessible as possible for students across the parish.
Students can sign up for more than one camp. Transportation and meals are not provided as most sessions are half-day, Holland said.
To learn more or register visit www.cpsb.org/explorationcamps.