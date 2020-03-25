School Board looks for options on feeding sites

One day after the Calcasieu Parish School Board made the "difficult decision" to close its feeding sites, officials are considering new options to feed children during COVID-19 school closures, Holly Holland, district spokeswoman, said on Tuesday.
The district's school nutrition program is applying for Emergency Meals-To-You — a service that would provide shelf-stable, easily prepared meals to students who qualify for free/reduced-priced meals or attend a Community Eligibility Provision school. Eligible households would be delivered a week's worth of meals, 10 meals per student. The Louisiana Department of Education is leading the program.
"We can all agree that feeding children is of the utmost importance, and we are working hard to find a feeding option that ensures the safety of all stakeholders," Holland said.
Interested households must email the Calcasieu School Nutrition Program at school.lunch@cpsb.org. The email should include a current address, names of CPSB students in the residence and a written consent for delivery.
"We are awaiting additional guidance from the state as to when these deliveries would potentially start and any other information they may require," Holland said.
While finalizing the Emergency Meals-To-You partnership, Holland said staff is also working to supply a week's worth of shelf-stable meals at a limited number of community feeding sites.
"This delivery method will help to minimize potential exposure to employees and community members," she said.
The program's start date will depend on food delivery and the availability of personal protective equipment for employees. Once sites open, anyone 18 and under will qualify to receive meals, as well as CPSB special education students up to age 21.
Official dates and sites are forthcoming, Holland said.