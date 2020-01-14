On Monday, January 13, 2020 at 13:15 (US Central Standard Time), Sasol experienced an explosion and fire at its LCCP low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unit.

The fire was extinguished and all employees and contractors are safe and accounted for.

The new LDPE unit had not yet achieved beneficial operation (BO) as planned for in December 2019. The unit was in the final stages of commissioning and startup when the incident occurred. The unit has been shut down and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident, the extent of the damage and resulting impact on the LDPE unit´s BO schedule.

All other Lake Charles units and previously commissioned LCCP units, namely the ethane cracker, ethylene glycol/ethylene oxide and linear low-density polyethylene units, are unaffected and operating to plan. The ethane cracker has achieved nameplate capacity following the successful replacement of the acetylene reactor catalyst in the plant during December 2019.

The remaining three downstream units under construction to complete the integrated LCCP site, Ziegler alcohols and alumina, alcohol ethoxylates and Guerbet alcohols, are also unaffected and remain within cost and schedule as per our previous guidance.

More from this section

Jurors take oath of office

  • Updated
+2
Jurors take oath of office

A commitment to work together was the common thread shared by Calcasieu Parish police jurors following Monday’s official swearing in ceremony.

Classes teach residents how to save for homeownership

  • Updated

Southwest Louisiana residents with low-to-moderate incomes who are looking to buy a home or wanting to capitalize on an existing business investment can learn more about beneficial programs during an orientation hosted by Asset Builders of Southwest Louisiana.

Torn between two Tiger teams

  • Updated
+2
Torn between two Tiger teams

JENNINGS - Only a hometown football star could get die-hard LSU fans to trade in their purple and gold jerseys for the orange and white colors of a rival football team.

LSU superfan has met both Heisman winners

  • Updated
+3
LSU superfan has met both Heisman winners

There may not be that many people who have met both Billy Cannon and Joe Burrow — each of whom, as LSU football players, won a Heisman trophy — but Nicole Casiday Jackson has.