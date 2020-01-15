Sasol confirms fire, explosion

plant incident graphic

Sasol officials confirmed an explosion and fire occurred Monday afternoon at the Lake Charles Chemicals Project low-density polyethylene unit.

Kim Cusimano, Sasol spokesperson, said in a news release issued Tuesday that the incident occurred at 1:15 p.m. while the unit was “in the final stages of commissioning and startup.”

“The fire was extinguished and all employees and contractors are safe and accounted for,” she said.

Cusimano said the low-density polyethylene unit had not achieved beneficial operation by its planned December timeline. Since the incident, she said the unit was shut down, and the cause of the explosion and fire is being investigated. Investigators will also determine the amount of damage and the impact the explosion had on the unit’s beneficial operation schedule.

The incident did not impact any other Lake Charles units, including the ethane cracker, ethylene glycol/ethylene oxide and linear low-density polyethylene units, Cusimano said.

“The ethane cracker has achieved nameplate capacity following the successful replacement of the acetylene reactor catalyst in the plant during December,” she said.

More from this section

Young takes spot on School Board

  • Updated
Young takes spot on School Board

The Calcasieu Parish School Board elected Mark Young as interim board member for District 5 during Tuesday’s meeting. Young will fill the seat recently vacated by Ron Hayes who now sits on the Calcasieu Parish Policy Jury, District 6.

Honoring working men and women of Southwest Louisiana industries

Honoring working men and women of Southwest Louisiana industries

“The Industry Man,” the hard-hat, lunch-box toting bronze statue unveiled Tuesday, Jan. 14 in downtown Lake Charles pays tribute to area industry working men and women of yesterday and today.A photo discovered by Rick and Donna Richard when researching the history of Calcasieu Marine Bank in…

Second phase of project to install digital water meters in Jennings complete

  • Updated
Second phase of project to install digital water meters in Jennings complete

JENNINGS - The second phase of a project to install new digital water meters throughout the city has been completed.The Jennings City Council on Tuesday, accepted the second phase of the advanced meter reading system project as substantially complete following months of construction.“The pro…

Sulphur Council calls for tax renewal vote

  • Updated
Sulphur Council calls for tax renewal vote

SULPHUR — At their Tuesday night meeting, the Sulphur City Council approved a resolution calling for an election for the renewal of a 1/2 percent sales tax.The election is scheduled for May 9.“This is a renewal of an existing tax,” said Mayor Mike Danahay. “This is not a new tax.”The tax is …

Newcomers take their place on Beauregard Police Jury

  • Updated
+2
Newcomers take their place on Beauregard Police Jury

For the first time in Beauregard Parish’s history, two women took the oath of office to serve on the parish police jury Monday night. Clerk of Court Brian Lestage swore into office the full panel that included six newcomers as they took their district seats for the first time.

Sasol confirms fire, explosion

  • Updated
Sasol confirms fire, explosion

Sasol officials confirmed an explosion and fire occurred Monday afternoon at the Lake Charles Chemicals Project low-density polyethylene unit.