Sandbags available in Jeff Davis

JENNINGS — Sandbags are available to Jeff Davis Parish residents in preparation of the potential threat of heavy rains over the next several days due to Tropical Storm Cristobal.
The sand and sandbags will be available 24 hours, seven days a week. Residents must bring their own shovel.
Sandbags will be available at the following locations:
Fire District 1, 14132 Hwy. 395, Roanoke.
Fire District 2, 5396 Pine Island/ Hwy. 102, Jennings.
Fire District 3, 20487 Hwy. 101, Iowa.
Fire District 3, 6475 Hwy. 90, Welsh.
Fire District 3, 17155 Hwy. 90, Welsh.
Fire District 3, 11055 Hwy. 101 South, Iowa.
Fire District 5, 23405 Hwy. 383, Iowa.
Fire District 7, 135 North Lane, Ragley.
Jeff Davis Parish Fenton Yard, 18677 Estes Road, Iowa.
Elton Town Hall, 1302 Main Street, Elton.
Lake Arthur Community Center, 701 Eighth Street, Lake Arthur.
Fenton Elementary, 509 First Street, Fenton.
Lake Arthur Yard, 4286 Dugas Road, Lake Arthur.