Sand and bags are available to Calcasieu Parish residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The public must furnish their own shovels. Crews will restock as long as weather permits.
Sand Bag Locations:
Ward 1 Barn, 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff
Ward 2 Barn, 7085 La. 14 East, Hayes
Ward 3 Barn / East Public Works Facility, James Sudduth Parkway, behind 5500B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles
Ward 3 Old Barn, 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles
Old Kroger building, Corner of Beglis Pkwy. and Napoleon St., Sulphur
Ward 5 Barn, 129 Third St., Starks
Ward 6 Barn, 1275 Plum Street, DeQuincy
Ward 8 Barn, 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa