Sand and bags are available to Calcasieu Parish residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The public must furnish their own shovels. Crews will restock as long as weather permits.

Sand Bag Locations:

Ward 1 Barn, 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff

Ward 2 Barn, 7085 La. 14 East, Hayes

Ward 3 Barn / East Public Works Facility, James Sudduth Parkway, behind 5500B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles

Ward 3 Old Barn, 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles

Old Kroger building, Corner of Beglis Pkwy. and Napoleon St., Sulphur

Ward 5 Barn,  129 Third St., Starks

Ward 6 Barn, 1275  Plum Street, DeQuincy

 Ward 8 Barn, 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa

