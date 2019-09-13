Sam Houston student charged with terrorizing

A Sam Houston High School student was arrested Tuesday and charged with terrorizing after threatening to "shoot up the school" later this month, Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said.
Detectives were notified of the threat at approximately 11 a.m., Myers said.
The student later told detectives he made the threat during class when other students were present.
Holly Holland, Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson, said that staff fully investigate any "incidents involving potentially threatening behavior."
"Any person, including students, exhibiting threatening or potentially threatening behavior will be met with immediate action by the district," she said. "Safety is always a priority in our parish, and actions such as this will not be tolerated."
The student was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
Det. Tomas Juarez is the lead investigator.