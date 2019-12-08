Moss Bluff Middle School Beta Club members joined the army of volunteers Saturday ringing bells for the Salvation Army.
"It's for a good cause because it helps people when there's an emergency like a hurricane and flooding, or helping veterans and people who need help with money," seventh-grader Zyler Guidry said. "At Christmas, it helps people who can't buy presents to buy presents."
He said the morning collections for the two-hour shift he shared with his four friends — 10 a.m.-noon — went well.
"A lot of people are stopping by, much more than we expected," Guidry said.
When the group finished their shift, a second group of club members took over until 4 p.m.
"I think it's going well," seventh-grader Lelyn Saucier said, as he took turns with his buddies ringing the bell near the bright red kettle at the entrance of the Walmart Market in Moss Bluff. "Doing this helps people hurt by flooding, hurricanes, anything. It also helps people buy what they need."
Guidry and Saucier said they were happy to volunteer when their club sponsor suggested it.
"I liked the idea," Saucier said.
Michelle Van Norden, regional resource development director for The Salvation Army Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, said the money collected from the red kettles makes up about 70 percent of the agency's operating budget for the year.
"The other 30 percent is from United Way grant funding and individual funding from other groups," she said.
Any help time the organization can get help, "we'll take it," she said.
Van Norden said the Salvation Army also relies on volunteers for its Angel Tree program which provides Christmas gifts to the children of incarcerated parents.
To volunteer, contact the Lake Charles Salvation Army office, 3020 Legion St., at 721-8068.