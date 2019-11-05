Sales tax graphic

KINDER — Voters here will decide the fate of a sales tax proposition on the Nov. 16 ballot that would renew an existing one-cent sales tax for another 10 years.

Mayor Wayland LaFargue said the sale tax is not a new tax and will not increase what people are currently paying in local sales taxes.

The sales tax would generate $550,000-$600,000 annually.

"These funds are used for constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating any work of capital improvement for the town," LaFargue said.

The revenues are currently used to pay for the $1.3 million town wide street improvement project and a $6 million sewer improvement project.

If renewed, the portions of the revenue would be dedicated to a much needed $3.3 million project to overhaul and renovate the wastewater treatment plant in order to stay in compliance with Department of Environmental Quality regulation.

The town hopes to receive $1 million from the state to help fund the sewer improvements.

The council agreed in April to submit a grant application for the sewer improvements through the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDB) program.

The project would provide for rehabilitation of the existing sewer system in the Nixon Addition, according to Town Engineer Wesley Miller of Pan American Engineers.

More from this section

VPSO searching for missing teen

  • Updated
VPSO searching for missing teen

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating an Anacoco teenager who was reported missing Monday.

Rispone furious about ad linking him to David Duke

  • Updated
Rispone furious about ad linking him to David Duke

Eddie Rispone, Louisiana's GOP gubernatorial candidate, made a brief campaign stop in Lake Charles on Monday to discuss his goals if elected. He also criticized Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards for radio ads that link Rispone to David Duke, a former state representative and well-known white …

Cameron pilot program reshaping state policy

  • Updated
Cameron pilot program reshaping state policy

The results of educational pilot work conducted within the Cameron Parish School System and seven other school systems last year has led to policy revisions within the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Building a stronger community

  • Updated
+2
Building a stronger community

Denise Durel is celebrating her 10th anniversary as president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Louisiana and said she is amazed at how the agency has transformed in the past decade.

Planting seeds for future generations

  • Updated
Planting seeds for future generations

Students from Pearl Watson Elementary School and Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School teamed up with Phillips 66 and the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana on Friday to create new a marsh in Prien Lake on Friday.