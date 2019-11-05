KINDER — Voters here will decide the fate of a sales tax proposition on the Nov. 16 ballot that would renew an existing one-cent sales tax for another 10 years.
Mayor Wayland LaFargue said the sale tax is not a new tax and will not increase what people are currently paying in local sales taxes.
The sales tax would generate $550,000-$600,000 annually.
"These funds are used for constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating any work of capital improvement for the town," LaFargue said.
The revenues are currently used to pay for the $1.3 million town wide street improvement project and a $6 million sewer improvement project.
If renewed, the portions of the revenue would be dedicated to a much needed $3.3 million project to overhaul and renovate the wastewater treatment plant in order to stay in compliance with Department of Environmental Quality regulation.
The town hopes to receive $1 million from the state to help fund the sewer improvements.
The council agreed in April to submit a grant application for the sewer improvements through the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDB) program.
The project would provide for rehabilitation of the existing sewer system in the Nixon Addition, according to Town Engineer Wesley Miller of Pan American Engineers.