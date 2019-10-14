Rain or shine, a pack of runners will be hitting the dirt trails at Sam Houston Jones State Park at 8 a.m. on Oct. 19 for the seventh annual Danimal, a 50K— that’s 31.069 miles — ultramarathon.
If this doesn’t sound gruelling enough, this year’s Danimal, which bills itself as “the Lake Area’s only ultramarathon,” is offering the Dirty Double option. Dirty Double runners will return on Sunday, Oct. 20 and run the entire 50K race again—a total distance of 62.138 miles. Runners will have up to eight hours each day to complete the race.
Dirty Double winners will be determined by who has the fastest cumulative times from each day’s race. The first place 50K Dirty Double winner will receive a special belt buckle, a bear claw necklace and $500.
For runners not up to a 50K, there will be a simultaneous 25K and a 7.78 mile race, too. Runners running these shorter races can also sign up for the Dirty Double and run their distance again on Sunday.
Registration closed for the Danimal on Oct. 8 but the park and the trails will remain open to the public during the race for curious spectators who might want to see what kind of people show up to run a 50K race in the woods, and then come back and do it again the next day.
“We had a total of 89 people sign up for the races,” said Kim Mitchell, co-race director for the Danimal. “We have 23 signed up to do the Danimal 50K. We have seven runners signed up to do the Dirty Double 50K. So technically, we have 30 signed up to complete the Danimal 50K on Saturday.”
Two of the 50K Dirty Double participants are female. The rest are male.
Mitchell’s brother, Dan Smith, is the mastermind behind The Danimal. The race is named for him, and he is also co-race director. The Danimal is put on by Team ASAP, an elite group of 37 area runners whose members have qualified to join the group by finishing races and marathons within certain times. Team ASAP gets its name from Smith’s company, ASAP Glass & Mirror in Sulphur.
Smith, 45, admits The Danimal, and especially the Dirty Double, is going to be a bear of a race.
“It’s harder than people realize. It’s usually humid. The woods can be wet when it rains. There are a lot of roots. But we always want to challenge people, and some runners were saying our 50K was too easy, so that’s why we’re adding the Dirty Double,” said Smith.
Still, medical personnel will be on hand, and aid stations will be set up with food that runners can quickly gulp down.
“We’ll have chicken, skittles, cookies, chips — all kinds of stuff,” said Smith.”
Smith began running 15 years ago, at age 30. He has run the Boston Marathon twice, in 2010 and 2011.
Smith likes running, and running far. Long distance runners like him have given rise to ultra-distance runs like the Danimal — races of any distance beyond the traditional marathon distance of 26.2 miles.
“Ultra running is a gradual thing. People usually start with 5Ks and then 10Ks and then they step up to greater distances,” said Smith.
That’s what Smith did.
“I live in Sulphur. One day I decided to run to DeQuincy just to see if I could do it. I ran there, and then I ran back,” he said.
Then in 2013, Smith and a group of runner friends ran from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, a distance of roughly 80 miles. And then they ran back. Smith had had Team ASAP shirts made for the group’s run, and that was the beginning of Team ASAP.
“When you suffer like this with people, you form a bond. Running has given me friends I know I’ll have for the rest of my life,” said Smith.
Neither Smith or Mitchell will be running the Danimal on Saturday, however.
“One of us will be at the starting/finish line and the other will be out in the woods manning one of our aid stations,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell and Smith don’t anticipate being the only non-runners in the park on Saturday.
“Some people just come to hang out and cheer on the runners,” said Smith.
Entry fee into the park is $3 per person.
Online: teamasap.net