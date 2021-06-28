ROANOKE — A driver was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle roll over crash on Farm Supply Road in Jeff Davis.
Louisiana State Police Trooper Sgt. Derek Senegal said the driver’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Senegal said the vehicle was traveling north on Farm Supply Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle.
“The vehicle ran off the roadway and rolled over onto its roof before becoming submerged in a flooded field,” Senegal said.
The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, he said.
The sole passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital for treatment.
Both were properly restrained.
A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and submitted for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.
Troop D has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 15 deaths this year, Senegal said.