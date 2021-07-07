A Jennings man was killed in a roll-over crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 10 westbound just east of Lake Charles.
Louisiana State Police Trooper Sgt. Derek Senegal said the 4 a.m. crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Carl Miller Jr. of Jennings.
Senegal said Miller was traveling west on I-10 during a rain storm in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado.
“Miller lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the roadway through a guardrail and down an embankment,” Senegal said. “His vehicle came to rest on its roof submerged in a drainage ditch.”
Senegal said that although Miller was properly restrained, he suffered fatal injuries due to the severity of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.
Excessive speed for prevailing weather conditions is suspected to be a factor in the crash, he said. A toxicology sample will be collected and submitted for analysis.
Troop D has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths in 2021.