LAKE ARTHUR — A promising saddle bronc rider from Lake Arthur died Sunday, a day after he was critically injured during a benefit rodeo in Leesville.
Clay Chance LeBlanc, 23, the father of a 7-month-old son, was a rising star in the saddle bronc competition. He was ranked No. 2 in the Cajun Rodeo Association and recently joined the Louisiana Rodeo Cowboy Association.
A message on the CRA's website reads, "Our association has again suffered a tremendous loss. Clay LeBlanc will forever be remembered for his love of the sport, big ‘ol smile and most humble spirit. Our deepest condolences."
Family members said LeBlanc was a true cowboy who loved horses and attended rodeo events every chance he could. He had been honing dreams of rodeo since graduating from Lake Arthur High School in 2014.
"He's been messing with horses and cows all his life, ever since he was small," his mother, Stephanie Turner said.
"And there was no horse he didn't like or wouldn't ride," godmother Joycelyn Trahan added.
She said he was the ultimate cowboy who dressed the part with blue jeans and a cowboy hat.
"He also liked to hunt, but he loved his horses more," father Chance LeBlanc said. "He'd hunt, but by 8 a.m. he was ready to go and ride or do something on horses and he always wanted his fiancée with him."
LeBlanc began riding professionally two years ago and recently started a horse-training business.
"He was living his dream," Turner said.
"He was good at it, loved it and wouldn't have it any other way and we always supported him," Chance Leblanc said of his son. "I was very proud of him and more proud of him when I saw what he was doing with training horses."
"He loved horses and was always helping kids learn to ride and do bull roping," Turner said. "That was the kind of man he was. He was kind and always helping others."
LeBlanc and his high school sweetheart, Keelie Gatte, were engaged last month. The couple have a young son, Cooper Wayne LeBlanc, who LeBlanc was already teaching to ride their three-year-old quarter horse "Cash."
"That was his heart and soul," Turner said of her grandson. "He was already taking him riding on horses and they both loved it."
Aunt Brooks Broussard said LeBlanc, or "Pancake" as he was fondly called by his godchildren, was teaching her 3-year-old daughter to ride.
Family members say LeBlanc learned most of his skills from his godfather Larkie Broussard who was a role model for him and introduced him to the sport.
"He was fierce and he never gave up," Broussard said. "He always gave everything 100 percent because he was doing what he wanted to do. He had passion for it and no matter what happened he'd keep trying and he learned all the tricks of the trade. He was always a cowboy. If there was anything as a golden person, he was the man."
LeBlanc's family attended as many rodeo events as they could to support him and had become known as his "fan club."
"When they'd announce him in the arena, we'd all holler," Turner said. "They started teasing him that he had his bus of people with him."
Services are planned for 11 a.m. Friday at the Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 203 Commercial St. in Lake Arthur. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. today at the Bubba and Lena Mae Oustalet Center, 309 Lake St. in Lake Arthur with a rosary at 6 p.m. followed by a cowboy wake.
A special rodeo event for Leblanc is planned for Sept. 7 in Jennings.