Honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and enjoy the freedoms they secured. The Rockin’ Rutherford Group is hosting festivities Saturday, May 29 under the large American Flag at Rutherford Beach, according to Bobby Miller.
“For the most part, this will be a laid-back, come and go as you please kind of day,” Miller said.
Music will begin around 10 a.m. The Crab Cake, Rockin’ Rutherford’s mobile DJ booth will make its debut. Hot dog and hamburger baskets, cold soft drinks and water will be available for purchase beginning at noon and ending when the supply runs out. Cowboy Cones will be on site.
“Around 8:30 p.m., we will ask for everyone’s attention as the National Anthem is played,” Miller said. “After the anthem, D.J. Philip Kubes will pay tribute to veterans who lost their lives.
After this portion of the program, music and dancing can resume. That includes dancing on “the Dance Log”, which has been recovered from its eight-mile trip across the marsh, courtesy of Hurricane Laura.
Rockin’ Rutherford Group is a registered non-profit with the mission to organize, fund and promote family friendly entertainment events at Rutherford Beach and advocate by organizing and/or participating in beach sweeps, grass plantings and other activities beneficial to the beach. Miller is currently president.
All net proceeds from food and merchandise sales will help fund the 7th Annual Rutherford Beach Fireworks Show on Saturday, July 3.
Rutherford Beach is a central Cameron parish beach on the east side of the ferry. It’s rustic. Portable potties will be available, but not mosquito spray. It’s very important to dispose of trash properly. ATVs are OK but not on the dunes, birding areas, camps and private property.
The beach is south of the Creole and Oak Grove communities near the Mermentau River. From Lake Charles drive south to Creole. Continue south on Highway 82 to Oak Grove. Turn west on Trosclair Road. Go 1.5 miles to Rutherford Beach Road. Turn south.