LAKE ARTHUR — Who’s ready to get out on the water?
Rock the Dock will kick off Memorial Day weekend Saturday with a party on the water.
The free outdoor event will feature seven hours of live music, food and fun in the sun and on the water.
“The Rock the Dock is best described as a live music event on the water with free admission,” marketing director Joey Arbogast said.
Entertainment begins at 11 a.m. when Clay Cormier and the Highway Boys take center stage. They will perform until 2 p.m., followed by Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin Cajuns who will perform from 3-6 p.m. DJ Paw-Daddy will also be on hand to entertain the crowd with music.
All events take place on Lake Arthur surrounding the town’s park and the Regatta Restaurant, 508 Hawkeye Ave.
Rock the Dock is unique in that festival goers can get to the event by land or water, Arbogast said.
“We want to draw people to the park and to hang out on the lake,” Arbogast said.
Boaters are encouraged to bring their floaties, inner tubes and other water toys.
Festival goers can also bring their lawn chairs to enjoy the day from the boardwalk or park. The beach will be closed due to high water.
“We want to bring people into town to help spend money on gas and supplies or eat dinner out and just hang out with friends to have a good time,” Arbogast said.
Food, beverages and other refreshments including barbecue burgers will be sold at the Regatta during the event.
Mayor Sherry Crochet said the event is something the local area looks forward to each year.
Last year’s Rock the Dock was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It means a lot to the town to have these people coming in to our town and enjoying our scenery, our water, our park and eating out at our restaurants and doing business in town,” Crochet said. “We are really looking forward to having people in town for the weekend.”
“I think everyone is ready to get out of the house to enjoy good music, good food and some sunshine,” Crochet continued. “We really hope everyone will come out and enjoy themselves.”
Admission and parking are free.
Parking within walking distance will be available along Lake Arthur Boulevard and surrounding areas.
Those attending are urged to follow social distancing guidelines.