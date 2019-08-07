nwkm_0806_National_Night_Out-10
Buy Now

Uncle Si signs photos for the many people standing in line to see the Duck Dynasty star during the National Night Out at West Cal Arena on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Sulphur, Louisiana. (Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)

 Kirk Meche

"Ducky Dynasty" star Si Robertson is just as humble and entertaining as he appears on the hit show — full of antics, larger-than-life tales and positivity.

Robertson, in Southwest Louisiana Tuesday as part of Sulphur's National Night Out, recounted to fans his recent experience as a monster truck driver. He said he was expected to make an appearance in Monroe and simply drive the vehicle and wave to fans. Eternally playful, however, Robertson said he couldn't limit his opportunity to light driving.

"You crazy old man, have you lost your mind?" were the first words he recalls hearing after flooring the gas, launching the truck up a ramp and into the air, and finishing with donuts until the truck suddenly stopped.

"After my heart stopped beating out of my chest I said, ‘I had to see what it would do!' " Robertson replied to the team assigned to his monster truck show appearance.

One of his team members accompanied Robertson to Sulphur and revealed the truck didn't mysteriously stop, rather, the remote kill switch had been activated to ensure his safety.

"Heck, I'd still be cutting donuts then," Robertson replied.

Ever the family man, Robertson ended his appearance recounting a story of his mother's sense of humor and her practical jokes.

Robertson said his mother mailed him the famous blue cup he is always seen carrying on the television show. Robertson gave away autographed replicas of the cup to Tuesday's guests.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. The city of Sulphur celebrated it at the West Cal Arena.

More from this section

Candidates line up for Oct. 12 elections

Candidates line up for Oct. 12 elections

Candidates seeking public office began signing up Tuesday for the Oct. 12 elections across the state. Qualifying for state and local races continues 8:30-4:30 p.m. through Thursday at clerk of court offices and the Secretary of State’s Office. Below is a list of candidates who qualified on t…

Governor signs bills while in Sulphur

  • Updated
+2
Governor signs bills while in Sulphur

SULPHUR — Governor John Bel Edwards signed two bills here, at the Sulphur Police Department, Tuesday afternoon, before attending National Night Out at the West Cal Arena.

Branding downtown Lake Charles

  • Updated
+2
Branding downtown Lake Charles

The city of Lake Charles and the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau teamed up to create a social media campaign aimed at promoting the various events scheduled in the downtown area.