"Ducky Dynasty" star Si Robertson is just as humble and entertaining as he appears on the hit show — full of antics, larger-than-life tales and positivity.
Robertson, in Southwest Louisiana Tuesday as part of Sulphur's National Night Out, recounted to fans his recent experience as a monster truck driver. He said he was expected to make an appearance in Monroe and simply drive the vehicle and wave to fans. Eternally playful, however, Robertson said he couldn't limit his opportunity to light driving.
"You crazy old man, have you lost your mind?" were the first words he recalls hearing after flooring the gas, launching the truck up a ramp and into the air, and finishing with donuts until the truck suddenly stopped.
"After my heart stopped beating out of my chest I said, ‘I had to see what it would do!' " Robertson replied to the team assigned to his monster truck show appearance.
One of his team members accompanied Robertson to Sulphur and revealed the truck didn't mysteriously stop, rather, the remote kill switch had been activated to ensure his safety.
"Heck, I'd still be cutting donuts then," Robertson replied.
Ever the family man, Robertson ended his appearance recounting a story of his mother's sense of humor and her practical jokes.
Robertson said his mother mailed him the famous blue cup he is always seen carrying on the television show. Robertson gave away autographed replicas of the cup to Tuesday's guests.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. The city of Sulphur celebrated it at the West Cal Arena.