The conditions this hurricane season are nearly perfect for “the Big One,” said veteran weatherman Rob Robin recently, adding “I am a little nervous.”
“The Gulf (of Mexico) is hot, 88, 89 degrees and that is a lot of fuel should one start forming out there,” he continued.
Tropical Storm Barry was a godsend, Robin said.
“It cooled the Gulf off with all that rain but it’s warmed back up since then.”
Robin said despite the severity and frequency of hurricanes Rita (’05) and Ike (’06), Southwest Louisiana was lucky.
“Those were bad storms, no doubt. But neither one of those storms had much rainfall, five, six inches of rain. Now if we get a hurricane that severe (storm surge) with a lot of rain, say 10-15 inches, much of Lake Charles would be under water,” he said.
Robin said trying to predict the numbers of hurricanes annually is futile.
“One hurricane is a bad year. But really, unless you are inside the eye wall (inside 30 miles of a hurricane), it’s just a very rainy, windy day.”
Robin’s suggestion is “to be prepared all the time” for bad storms. The hurricane season ends Nov. 30.
On climate change, Robin said, emphatically, “It’s real! There is a definite warming trend with more extreme weather. The droughts have been worse and the storms have been worse.
“I don’t know, at this late date, if we can affect (climate change) it without breaking the bank. I don’t know if we can affect any change.
“I think we just live with it and adjust.
“I’ll tell you this, though; it’s going to be much harder to keep the Gulf in the Gulf,” Robin said.