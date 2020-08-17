SULPHUR — Beginning today, Aug. 17, contractor R. Cloud will start the street patch on Maplewood Drive, west of Beauregard Avenue. Maplewood Drive will be shut down to traffic at the location of repair. Traffic will be detoured down Beauregard back to Maplewood Drive. Once this job is complete, they will begin to repair the street at 4510 Maplewood Drive. Local traffic will be detoured around Beauregard back to Maplewood Drive.
