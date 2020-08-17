SULPHUR — Beginning today, Aug. 17, contractor R. Cloud will start the street patch on Maplewood Drive, west of Beauregard Avenue. Maplewood Drive will be shut down to traffic at the location of repair. Traffic will be detoured down Beauregard back to Maplewood Drive. Once this job is complete, they will begin to repair the street at 4510 Maplewood Drive. Local traffic will be detoured around Beauregard back to Maplewood Drive.

More from this section

Roadwork

  • Updated
Roadwork

SULPHUR — Beginning today, Aug. 17, contractor R. Cloud will start the street patch on Maplewood Drive, west of Beauregard Avenue. Maplewood Drive will be shut down to traffic at the location of repair. Traffic will be detoured down Beauregard back to Maplewood Drive. Once this job is comple…

Major Gen. Erbon Wise remembered

  • Updated
Major Gen. Erbon Wise remembered

Major Gen. Erbon Wise is being remembered as an officer and a gentleman, one who both made the news and published it.

Beauregard voters reject drainage district proposition

  • Updated
Beauregard voters reject drainage district proposition

Beauregard Parish voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed millage tax by the Ward 6 Drainage District during Saturday’s vote, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.