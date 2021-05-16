Road to Recovery: Despite storm's upheaval, family still rooted in Cameron

Much of Cameron Parish looks forlorn since the hurricanes. Creole resident David Ball said it must have been at least a 20-foot surge that pushed his 2,400-square-foot home off its elevated piers. He found his horse trailer two and a-half miles north sticking up out of the canal.
Hurricane Laura’s surge was among the highest recorded on the Gulf Coast at 18.89 feet, despite preliminary announcements from government officials that the coast didn’t get the 15-20 storm surge anticipated.
“We had a hay barn, a nice horse barn and a really nice shop,” he said. “I don’t know if I will be able to get them back,” he said. “They were under-insured.”
David and Elizabeth Richard Ball bought their place in Creole not long after Hurricane Rita, at a sheriff’s sale. They insured it for the purchase price.
He’s a collector. Antique tractors are a favorite. Knowing his penchant for collecting, a friend of the family gave him a statue of the Goddess of the Hunt, Diana.
“He was working at a funeral home and the owner wanted to get rid of it,” Ball said. “The thing probably weighs 600 pounds.”
Diana, in Roman religion is the goddess of wild animals, domestic animals and the hunt. Today, many Pagans still celebrate Diana on Aug. 13, where she is asked to protect the harvest from autumn storms.
Ball put the statue in front of his house. The storm surge carried her 100 feet. Her arm is broken.
She creates a peculiar sight, standing on the slab that once held Ball’s home, staring at the grove of oaks that give the road its name. Is she intransigent, unwilling to leave the place she’s loved most come what may? Is she just keeping an eye on the place? Or is she just too heavy with the weight of it all?
“We had a place in Kaplan,” Ball said. “The place in Creole was going to be our retirement home, and we had moved everything there. Two weeks after we got everything moved in, Hurricane Laura blew it away. Thank God our home in Kaplan didn’t sell.”
The Balls and their statue are still rooted in Cameron.
They own a camper on 40-acres where Elizabeth was born and raised in Grand Chenier, 17 days before hurricane season begins.