Extending Johnny Breaux Road by 1.6 miles could open the door for major economic expansion at the Port of Vinton, Calcasieu Parish police jurors said on Thursday.

The panel accepted a $13.34 million bid by Merrick Construction LLC, a company based in Cottonport, La. An $11.59 million bid by Williams Equipment Services was withdrawn because of an error.

John Bruce, with the parish's engineering department, said the two-lane road will be extended north from Gray Road to La. 108 and will include open ditches. Water and sewer utilities from the Town of Vinton will also be extended under the project.

"We talk a lot about growing right and growing well," said Parish Administrator Bryan Beam. "This is a great example of that."

District 12 Police Juror Judd Bares represents the area where the project is located. He said it will benefit the Port of Vinton tremendously.

"Their tenants have had to take a very circuitous route to get (to the port) with their trucks," Bares said. "This (extension) is going to be a straight shot. It just opens up a lot of possibilities."

Jerry Merchant, Port of Vinton board president, said the port has grown slowly since the state Legislature created it in 1954. Extending Johnny Breaux Road and the utilities is "a godsend for us," he said.

"It really is making us more attractive for potential companies to come to develop and more jobs for that side of the parish," Merchant said.

Construction is expected to start in early October and be done by mid-September 2021, Bruce said.

District 6 Police Juror Dennis Scott said he hopes the road extension fares better than another project Merrick was involved with — the roundabout at the intersection of Nelson and Ham Reid roads. Work began in July 2016, but issues with pipelines, utilities and bad weather pushed the timeline months past its scheduled January 2017 end date. It opened to all traffic in August 2017.

"I hope that you have better luck than we did," Scott told Bares.

"I have been made aware of that," Bares replied. "I'll be right there with them."

Officials with Merrick could not be reached for comment.

Calcasieu Parish Government and Cameron Parish Reporter

