JENNINGS — The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury agreed Wednesday to rezone 109 acres west of Welsh to allow for a bar bit for the excavation of dirt and clay.
Police jurors unanimously approved a request from Tim Cassidy on behalf of JD-W-J, Inc., for a change in zoning classification from agriculture to heavy industrial for property located on Connie Lane just south of the Welsh oilfield.
"There's a big need for dirt with the coastal projects and things that are going on in Lake Charles and even here locally," Cassidy said.
The property is an old agriculture site that has not been farmed in 18-20 years, according to Cassidy.
He described the property as being isolated and surrounded by a jungle of chicken trees and a railroad to the north.
As part of the stipulation, police jurors asked that trucks be required to use the Service Road as access to and from the property.
No residents spoke for or against the rezoning during a public hearing held before the vote.
Police jurors also took bids for the elevation of a residence in Welsh under advisement after two bids were received for the project which will be funded under FEMA's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The program provides grants to state and local governments to implement long-term hazard mitigation measures following a major disaster declaration.
David Shoring, Inc. of Natalbany, La., appeared to be the low bidder at $148,800. Louisiana Structural Movers, Inc., doing business as DeVillier House Movers, submitted a bid for $169,527.
The Police Jury is expected to award the bid on Oct. 9 pending further review.
Police Jury President Donald Woods said the residence located at 710 South Sarah Street needs to be raised to reduce or eliminate future flood damage. The home, which is owned by Joshua LeFranc, has flooded at least four times in the last six years.
Police jurors also approved a request from Dillion Disposal for a rate increase for rural garbage service.
The company is one of two garbage services operating in rural parts of the parish.
Under the new rate, customers will pay an additional $0.75 per trash can effective Sept. 1. The rate hike increases trash service to $26.50 for residents in the rural area who have weekly curbside service.
The rate increase will be used for operating costs including employee pay raises.
The last rate increase was in 2018.