Restaurants talk life after COVID-19

Local restaurants have been hit hard in the weeks since Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered dining rooms to temporarily close in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. Relying solely on takeout orders, owners and managers have been forced to make decisions on the fly.
"There's been 101 things we've done to adapt," said Andrew Green, owner of 1910 Restaurant and Wine Bar.
Wade Benoit, general manager at Restaurant
Calla, said local restaurants are at best treading water and operating at a loss at worst.
"Community support matters," he said. "Without it, we are really done."
Jason LaBove, Calla assistant general manager/bar manager, said the goal is to make enough money to "pay our bills" and stay open. However, the uncertainty of how long dining rooms will remain closed makes it difficult to predict what will happen.
"A lot of places are kind of dwindling a bit," LaBove said. "I'm not sure which restaurants will be open next month or next week."
Modifications
Green said he currently has three employees, including a general manager and two sous chefs. His wife, Stephany, is maintaining the front of the house, in addition to her regular accounting duties.
"I'm super lucky to have employees with such energy and such willingness to work hard," he said.
Along with a limited menu, Green said 1910 is offering meals for two, four or six people that feature one entree and two side items. Some of the more popular menu items aren't available because the food sources have been cut off.
"People have been asking for quail bombs, but we can't get quail breast," he said. "There's nothing we can do if we can't get them."
After Edwards' order, Benoit said Calla was stocked with enough food to offer its regular menu with a full kitchen crew. A week later, they took to salvaging everything they could, freezing vegetables and pickling them for preservation.
"There's no playbook for this," he said.
"We're all sort of flying blind here and trying to be innovative."
Now, Calla has a skeleton crew of Benoit,
LaBove and an hourly line cook preparing its limited menu. This was done so other employees could draw the maximum unemployment, Benoit said.
Calla's regularly changing menu allows them to be more flexible, Benoit said. The current menu - updated regularly on social media - is designed to prevent any additional expense.
"We want to provide food for people in the community who need a break from cooking," Benoit said.
Calla adds a 20 percent charge to each to-go order, with the weekly total being divided among the 15 employees who are out of work. He said some customers have left tips in addition to the service charge.
"It goes a long way," Benoit said. "Every dollar trickles up. We're impressed with the support we've gotten from Lake Charles."
Benoit said Calla switched from a curbside pick-up system, to customers paying for their order over the phone, then picking it up at a specifically-numbered outdoor table. This was done to limit contact with employees. All tables and items touched by customers and employees are cleaned throughout the day.
"We're taking it all very seriously," Benoit said. "We felt like we had to operate as responsibly as possible for our guests."
Alcohol sales
Both Calla and 1910 have benefited from the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control creating a temporary rule allowing for off-premise alcohol sales.
"Alcohol doesn't go bad," Benoit said.
"It's allowed us to provide an additional revenue stream. We've dropped the prices to reflect those at liquor or grocery stores. We're trying to entice people to pick something up while they're getting a to-go order."
Green said their stock of unopened bourbon bottles is being offered at a discounted rate. Various wines from other countries that were not selling when the dining room was open are being sold at clearance prices.
"I know when we reopen, we'll be much leaner," he said. "We're not going to have a bunch of fancy Spanish wines."
Green said the restaurant is also offering batch cocktails that customers make at home.
"You just have to shake them up and serve them over ice," he said.
These modifications, Green said, have led to customers adding wine and cocktails to their to-go orders.
"It's almost like a bond for the future," he said. "If you invest in us now, it'll be good to you later."
Surviving
Benoit said Calla is working with Covey Rise, a farm based out of Tangipahoa Parish, to offer bags of produce to customers. The goal, he said, is to help out local farms hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.
"We're not doing it to make a profit,"
Benoit said. "Farms are the lifeblood of a lot of restaurants along the Gulf Coast."
The temporary closure of dining rooms has sparked a surge of posts on social media, Green said.
"We don't care how annoying we're being on people's news feeds," he said. "When it's to-go only, we have to come up with content almost daily."
Green said the restaurant has kept up with payroll. He said the main challenge lies with figuring how to reinvest. A Small Business Administration loan will be needed, he said.
Readjusting will be a long process as social distancing regulations ease, Green said.
"It's not going to be a switch that's flipped when social distancing stops and everything goes back to normal," he said. "It's going to be a gradual easing into things. A restaurant is completely rhythmic. You've got to be in a flow."
Benoit said restaurant owners in the area are communicating with each other to provide help during this difficult time.
"There is definitely a lot of banding together," he said.
Green has no doubts about continuing to operate once the restrictions are lifted.
"We will be able to open our doors eventually, no matter what," he said. "Until then, we're all just going to wait it out."