Restaurants adapt to new reality

When the order came down this week from Gov. John Bel Edwards to close restaurants for indoor dining in an effort to protect people from the COVID-19 outbreak, many local restaurants went into survival mode and came up with plans to offer drive-thru, take-out, and/or delivery options for customers.
Louisiana folks have long been known for their indomitable spirit in the face of adversity and this is just another example of how people find ways to persevere.
Efforts to streamline operations at eateries around town will not only keep restaurants in operation and customers happy but it will also help wait staff and other food service workers stay employed.
Jerry LeBlanc, owner and operator of Big Daddy's Sports Grill and Kat Daddy's Seafood Drive-thru Kitchen, encouraged people to support local restaurants - and not just his - during these trying times.
LeBlanc sent out a plea on social media, saying: "Just a message from a born-and -raised resident and restaurant operator of Lake Charles. Please consider eating takeout meals with a locally owned and operated restaurant during these challenging days ahead of all of us. Our profits support the local community and your kids' sports and academic activities in which we live. Please support restaurants and my friends and family like Big Daddy's, Kat Daddy's, Southern Spice, Mr. Bill's Seafood, Tony's Pizza, Casa Manana, Que Pasa, Pat's of Henderson, and Luna's, just to name a few. Thanks for your support!" Big Daddy's, 1737 W. Sale Rd. 477-9033; Kat Daddy's, 814 Country Club Rd. 602-6942.
Paul Pettefer, owner and operator of Paul's Rib Shack, said he is focusing on these three words right now: Improvise, adapt, overcome. Pettefer said his establishment is now offering drive-thru and to-go options. He said patrons could skip the car line by calling or texting their order to 485-RIBS (7427.) "Louisiana is strong and proud and we are grateful to serve you the best way we can," Pettefer said. "We will overcome this! Thank you for your support. Stay well and well fed." 4800 Nelson Rd.
Texas Roadhouse got creative in its bid to retain customers during these difficult times, taking a video of employees doing a line dance in its parking lot, and posting it on social media which garnered hundreds of positive responses. The post said the eatery would continue to be open (no indoor dining) and serving "legendary food." To order food to go, call 478-7244 or pull up and place a curbside order. 3431 Nelson Rd.
Shane Minor, manager of Casa Manana, said in a social media post, "We can only do drive-thru orders and delivery orders. Don't forget your party platters. Support local. You are our inspiration and we are doing our very best We love you SWLA!" 2510 Ryan St. 433-4112.
BBQ West had a message for its patrons, sending out a greeting on its Facebook page: "During these trying times, we at BBQ West wanted to encourage our patrons to see us for lunch or dinner via our drive-thru service. We will be open regular hours and we are trying our best to support our community and workers (whom we consider family!) We will also be happy to accommodate curbside service as well if you prefer. You can park and call the restaurant and we will have a designated employee to bring out the order. We will make it through this with God's guidance and protection. We pray God protects each and every one of you and you maintain your health physically as well as mentally through such a difficult time." 2618 Derek Dr. 564-5000.
Cici's Pizza, is offering something unique, designed to not only feed folks but bring families closer in tough times and give them something fun and productive they can do with their children at home: make-your-own pizza's. Ask for the $10 pizza kit, which comes with a dough ball, up to two toppings, cheese, a choice of sauces, and directions. Customers can also order pizzas via to-go orders, delivery, and curbside orders. 3533 Ryan St. 562-2223.
Tony's Pizza posted a video on social media saying that although these are "unprecedented circumstances," the restaurant wants to be there for the community. The eatery will offer drive-thru service for now with full menu offerings and regular pricing. Delivery options are also available. "We've been fortunate to be a part of this community for 52 years . We'll manage through these times. With your help, we'll get through this. Our family and the 45-plus employees we have appreciate you and we'll see you soon." 335 E. Prien Lake Rd. 477-1611.
The Bekery will be open daily 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for to-go and call ahead ordering for curbside pick up. Orders should be texted to 309-3768; or send a message to the eatery on its Facebook page. The Bekery will be offering whole quiches, pans of cinnamon rolls and other fare with 24-hour advance orders. "Please be patient with us as we navigate the logistics needed to keep everyone safe and healthy," it said in a post on social media.
Nick Villaume, owner and operator of Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream, posted on social media, saying, "Remember all the businesses that you've asked for years and years to donate to your clubs, events and organizations? They're calling in a favor. Answer the call! Now is the time to help out if you can. Please consider visiting one of the restaurants that have helped support your cause. Like many of my colleagues, we are not staying open to make a profit; we are staying open so our employees will have income. The current situation could mean a substantial setback to our industry and next time you call on us, we might not be there." 104 W. Pujo. 888-978-7677.
Cypress Grill at Gray Plantation is open for curbside pickup during regular hours. It is also offering golf cart delivery to residents of Graywood. 562-1206, ext. 2.
In addition to stopping by The Salad Station to build a salad for take-out, the eatery has also created eight salad options so customers can easily order by phone. Among those are shrimp salad, chicken cobb salad, and buffalo chicken salad. Wraps are also available. 4300 Nelson Rd., Suite 600. For pick-up or curbside service, call 419-1125.
Southern Spice will be open for drive-thru and call-in orders. "We are taking this time to deep clean our restaurant while still serving you. We have been so happy to see our ‘regular' smiling faces in our drive-thru. In the coming weeks, we will be tailoring our menu to suit your take-home needs for your family. We believe as a community we will come out stronger on the other side!" 3901 Ryan St. 474-6065.
Crying Eagle Brewery will be open Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for carryout food and beverage orders. Curbside ordering is available as well as call-in orders. "We are ready to serve you and will meet you at your car if you'd like!" 1165 E. McNeese St. 513-0899.
The Brown Bag Cafe posted on social media, saying, "We would like to tell our community that we are staying open during these trying times. We are offering carry-out, Waitr, Gubers, and our own delivery service which will deliver to the Moss Bluff and Westlake area. All restaurants, small businesses, and families in the community are our family. By coming together we are strong, we will survive, and we will come back stronger! If you are in need or hungry, we will feed you. If you run a shelter and need help, we will give all we can. Let's lift each other up SWLA! " It said Gubers will deliver up to 20 miles from the cafe. The Brown Bag Cafe is closed on Monday but open regular hours on other days, with 3 p.m. closures on Tuesday and Wednesday; 7 p.m. closures on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday; and open on Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2251 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy., Moss Bluff. 244-1686.
Tasterite Jamaica, in a post on social media, said, "Call in your orders and pay over the phone and call us when you're outside and we'll bring it to you. Or, walk in and place your order. We are here for you one way or the other!" 2204 Kirkman St. 419-1844.
At Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar, patrons can choose delivery or get orders to go with curbside service - rain or shine. "We want all our fans to stay safe and healthy and know we're still here for you!" 5313 Common St. 474-7333.
Mazen's is offering delivery and to-go orders for both lunch and dinner. Delivery will be with a minimum ticket of $50. 217 W. College St. To place an order, call 477-8207.
Cancun Mexican Restaurant will be open for to-go and delivery orders. "Please continue to support our ‘lil local family-owned business! We appreciate all of our customers. Thank you so very much!" 4001 Ryan St. 477-6802.
Los Ponchos Mexican Grill will be offering to-go and delivery orders at all three of its locations. Lake Charles, 564-5814; Moss Bluff, 905-1016; Sulphur, 476-5122.
Luna's will be available via to-go or delivery orders. The eatery will be taking to-go orders every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. "We appreciate all the local support so far! Stay safe and stay healthy!" 719 Ryan St. 494-5862.
Botsky's is offering call-in/to-go orders. "We're a locally owned small business and we will continue to stay open as long as possible." 104 W. Pujo. 491-1155.
1910 restaurant, in a social media post, said, "It is with sad hearts but as most everyone has heard by now, we will be suspending dine-in service." The eatery said it will be transitioning to offering take-out orders as it adjusts to the situation. 1910 will also be offering free delivery and curbside pick-up which it said it is doing as a way for its staff to be provided a continuing source of income during this time. "Now more than ever it is important that we support local businesses," management said. "We hope for everyone's continued support as we strive through this and come out stronger in the end!" 602-6278.
Beauxdine's will be open for driv-thru orders during the following times: Tuesday-Friday, 4-8:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. 3013 Ryan St. 240-8728,
Darrell's Famous Poboys will be open for drive-thru orders for those who have called ahead. To help with the flow of traffic, if you don't call in, go to the main building, walk to the front door, order and pay, and employees will bring orders to vehicles. Hours of operation for now are Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. To place orders to be picked up in drive-thru: 474-3651. Main number: 474-1425. 119 W. College St.
Saay Patel, owner and operator of Maplewood Burgers, in a video posted online, said, "We really care about our community. We want to get food to people who can't get to the grocery store or find stores are out of what they need. We're not charging delivery fees during this time. We will all get through this together. All we can do is pray." 4453 Nelson Rd., Lake Charles. 602-9002. 4024 Maplewood Dr., Sulphur. 625-5586.
