School resumes in Calcasieu parish next week and a local expert said now is the time to begin getting the body and mind ready for the transition.
Quality sleep, regardless of age or grade level, is an essential ingredient for a mind ready to learn, Edward Myers II, a family nurse practitioner with Ocshner Christus Clinic Internal Medicine - Moss Bluff, said.
Toddlers should get 11-13 hours of sleep; elementary and middle school children should aim for 8-11 hours and teens require 9-10 hours. Cutting those restful hours short, particularly REM sleep, leads to an inability to regulate powerful stress hormones like cortisol.
"Feeling groggy, angry, anxious and other physical ailments can result from these chemicals being out of line," Myers said.
While many families may be accustomed to implementing a regular bed time, Myers said, the two hours prior to falling asleep also plays a big a role in the quality of sleep experienced in a night. He recommended a "digital curfew" or two-hour window of time before bed without television or tablet screens which emit a blue light that prevents the body from adequately relaxing.
"Blue light causes constant overstimulation of the brain and provokes rapid eye stimulation, something you don't need before bedtime." In addition to eliminating screen, Myers recommended cutting down on caffeine and sugar to help the body wind down.
"All of these can be redesigned into family time of reading, talking or playing games. Whatever it takes to create an environment truly conducive for rest."
Making the transition for back to school can take up to three weeks so it is important to start phasing changes into the family routine now, Myers said.