Resolution asks for exception

Lake Charles City Councilman John Ieyoub is sponsoring a resolution to ask Gov. John Bel Edwards to consider letting the city move into Phase 3 of reopening.

Ieyoub, who represents Council District D, said residents in his district support opening all businesses at full capacity, while taking the recommended steps to stop the spread of COVID-19. Council members will consider the item at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.

Louisiana remains under Phase 2 guidelines until Friday, Aug. 7, with a 50 percent indoor capacity for restaurants, churches, barbershops and other retail businesses. A statewide face mask mandate is also in effect, and bars are closed to on-premise consumption.

The governor indicated at a news conference last week that the existing restrictions will likely remain in place after Aug. 7. He said the state leads the nation in the number of COVID-19 cases per capita.

Ieyoub said he concedes in the governor's advisory and medical teams calling for a statewide mask mandate. He said he wants Lake Charles residents to continue wearing masks under Phase 3, while allowing all businesses to open.

"Masks either work or they don't," Ieyoub said. "If they do, it doesn't make sense to restrict businesses from operating fully. It's almost like mandating people to wear seat belts, but not allowing us to drive the car."

Ieyoub said he has seen posts on social media, criticizing him for introducing the resolution. He said the resolution isn't a selfish one.

"I have a daughter who's immuno-compromised," he said. "I would never want to put anyone in danger."

Ieyoub, who owns part of a local medical clinic, said accusations that he introduced the resolution because his business is hurting are false.

"We're busy," Ieyoub said. "This (resolution) is really looking out for the small businesses that are really suffering. It kills me as a colleague and business owner to see someone who put their whole life into a business and be shut down. All the while, the same people are watching crowded grocery stores and large social gatherings take place."

Ieyoub said he has faith in Lake Charles residents taking the steps recommended by health care professionals, and the Edwards administration, to keep themselves, and others, safe under Phase 3.

"I truly believe that is the best thing to do for all involved," he said.

Ieyoub said he hasn't spoken with fellow council members yet to hear their thoughts on the resolution.

"They may not support me on this," he said.

More from this section

Resolution asks for exception

  • Updated
Resolution asks for exception

Lake Charles City Councilman John Ieyoub is sponsoring a resolution to ask Gov. John Bel Edwards to consider letting the city move into Phase 3 of reopening.

Sowela to reopen Aug. 17

  • Updated
Sowela to reopen Aug. 17

Sowela Technical Community College students returning to the campus for the fall semester have multiple opportunities for instruction in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The semester begins on Aug. 17 with face-to-face, online and hybrid options available.

Backpacks filled with supplies to be handed out Aug. 8

  • Updated
Backpacks filled with supplies to be handed out Aug. 8

MyLife4YourLife, a non-profit dedicated to community empowerment, will give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, Aug. 8. Giveaways will be hosted at Sunlight Manor, 1914 Winterhalter St., 9-11:30 a.m. and at Clarks court, the intersection of Theriot and Rena stree…

Vernon Tourism Commission awarded state funds

  • Updated
Vernon Tourism Commission awarded state funds

The Vernon Parish Tourism and Recreation Commission has been awarded more than $20,000 to assist with marketing costs to advertise for tourism in the local area, according to officials.

Changes to Calcasieu school reopening plans OK’d

Changes to Calcasieu school reopening plans OK’d

The Calcasieu Parish School Board voted unanimously to adopt changes to the district's re-opening plans during a special called meeting on Thursday. Plans include a delayed start date of Aug. 24 and a hybrid instructional format for seventh through 12th grade.