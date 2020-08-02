Resolution asks for exception

Lake Charles City Councilman John Ieyoub is sponsoring a resolution to ask Gov. John Bel Edwards to consider letting the city move into Phase 3 of reopening.
Ieyoub, who represents Council District D, said residents in his district support opening all businesses at full capacity, while taking the recommended steps to stop the spread of COVID-19. Council members will consider the item at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.
Louisiana remains under Phase 2 guidelines until Friday, Aug. 7, with a 50 percent indoor capacity for restaurants, churches, barbershops and other retail businesses. A statewide face mask mandate is also in effect, and bars are closed to on-premise consumption.
The governor indicated at a news conference last week that the existing restrictions will likely remain in place after Aug. 7. He said the state leads the nation in the number of COVID-19 cases per capita.
Ieyoub said he concedes in the governor's advisory and medical teams calling for a statewide mask mandate. He said he wants Lake Charles residents to continue wearing masks under Phase 3, while allowing all businesses to open.
"Masks either work or they don't," Ieyoub said. "If they do, it doesn't make sense to restrict businesses from operating fully. It's almost like mandating people to wear seat belts, but not allowing us to drive the car."
Ieyoub said he has seen posts on social media, criticizing him for introducing the resolution. He said the resolution isn't a selfish one.
"I have a daughter who's immuno-compromised," he said. "I would never want to put anyone in danger."
Ieyoub, who owns part of a local medical clinic, said accusations that he introduced the resolution because his business is hurting are false.
"We're busy," Ieyoub said. "This (resolution) is really looking out for the small businesses that are really suffering. It kills me as a colleague and business owner to see someone who put their whole life into a business and be shut down. All the while, the same people are watching crowded grocery stores and large social gatherings take place."
Ieyoub said he has faith in Lake Charles residents taking the steps recommended by health care professionals, and the Edwards administration, to keep themselves, and others, safe under Phase 3.
"I truly believe that is the best thing to do for all involved," he said.
Ieyoub said he hasn't spoken with fellow council members yet to hear their thoughts on the resolution.
"They may not support me on this," he said.