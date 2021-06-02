Residents, especially the working poor, uninsured or underinsured, are encouraged to call 211 and get their hurricane-damaged home repaired enough to make it as safe as possible, local officials said during a Zoom meeting Tuesday.
Denise Durel, United Way of Southwest Louisiana president/ CEO, along with Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, said residents can call the hotline, speak with a specialist and answer questions about their home and their needs. Residents are then placed on a list, and one or more organizations can help with the necessary work, such as roof repairs, along with mold and debris removal.
“We don’t have the funds to completely redo an entire home, but we’re working really hard to stretch our resources and make those homes at least safe and secure to get those families back in their homes,” Durel said.
This recovery effort is being added to the three top needs in the area: housing, food and utilities. However, Durel said, the community lacks enough resources to get the region fully recovered from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“It’s everything from financial to manpower to muscle,” she said.
Durel said the groups helping with recovery are turning to the United Way, Cathlolic Charities and the Community Foundation of SWLA for funding to continue their efforts. She said she has requests from three groups totalling right at $1 million.
“A lot of these agencies that have come in are almost at the end of their financial ability to continue to help us,” Durel said.
Hunter said the region still doesn’t have a federally-approved supplemental disaster relief package, nine months after Hurricane Laura.
“It is unfathomable and unconscionable that we are still talking about this without action from Washington D.C.,” he said. “If the federal government believes that local government and nonprofits can fix the damage that was done to this community last year it would be as if we’re bringing a water gun into a brush fire.”
Some agencies that have helped with recovery include the Carey Baptist Association, Samaritan’s Purse, All Hands and Hearts, and Christian Farmers of America. Durel said some agencies have been in Southwest Louisiana since Hurricane Laura, while others make temporary visits.
The 211 hotline is open 24 hours a day. Durel said operators have answered 51,000 calls related to last year’s hurricanes. Because the call volume is unpredictable, the hotline is sometimes overloaded, she said. She said residents should call back if the line is busy.
The 211 call center is housed at the United Way Northeast Louisiana office, but the operators have all the information related to Southwest Louisiana, Durel said.
To donate to hurricane victims, visit unitedwayswla.org or text “disaster fund” to 41444. All contributions will go toward helping low-income families repair their homes, Durel said.
The 211 hotline is open 24 hours a day. Denise Durel, United Way of Southwest La. president/CEO said operators have anwered 51,000 calls related to last year’s hurricanes.