Residents in the Longville area are expressing their concerns over a local shooting range’s plans for expansion in their community.
Last week, residents living on Patterson Road in Longville appeared before the Ways & Means committee of the Beauregard Parish Police Jury to discuss their fears and frustrations regarding the FastAct shooting range. The range began operating in February 2018 on Patterson Road and soon after transitioned to an indoor facility. This year, however, owner Robert Null announced on the range’s website and social media pages that the company was redesigning its outdoor range to resume operations and include shotgun and rifle classes.
Resident Walt Stewart lives just behind the 7.4-acre range and said the thought of high-powered weapons being fired off near his growing family has raised concerns about his plans to build his family’s dream home on his property. He said the berms and backstops that currently exist at the shooting range did not, in his opinion, offer enough coverage for high-powered weapons to be firing.
“We bought this property five years ago with the plan to design and build our dream home, but never in those plans did I imagine that one day I would have a shooting range nearby. The thought of gun owners who might still be learning how to operate a weapon near my family is very concerning to me and it worries me that an accident could occur one day involving my children,” Stewart said.
Resident Pam Johnson lives across the road from Stewart, and she shared the concerns for her own family being exposed to the high-level sounds of gunfire and fears of safety procedures not being followed.
“It just doesn’t seem right to have to deal with this in a community of families. I understand this is a rural area, but this shooting range was built in the center of a community with families on all sides. We shouldn’t have to worry about our safety or enjoying the quiet of the country, and most of all what this could do to property values of homes that we all bought years ago not knowing one day we would have to deal with a shooting range in our backyards,” Johnson said.
“No one in our community has any reservations about gun ownership or guns in general, but we just don’t like the idea of a shooting range being operated right by our homes,” she added.
While jurors expressed their sympathies for the situation the residents are facing, there was no motion made to bring the discussion out of committee to the full panel for action.
“It’s not that the jurors do not understand the frustrations and concerns of that community, but we have been advised that our options are limited in light of the court’s previous ruling,” administrator Bryan McReynolds told the American Press.
In the summer of 2018, police jurors attempted to enact a retroactive ordinance that would limit a shooting range’s operations and noise levels while operating within a residential area. That measure brought about a legal battle in the Beauregard Parish court in 2019 that ultimately ended with a judgment against the police jury.
After both Beauregard judges recused themselves from the matter, retired Vernon Parish Judge Lester P. Kees ruled in favor of Null, deciding the police jury could not enact an ordinance to be made retroactive against a business.
Jurors considered filing an appeal against the ruling, but in December 2019 ultimately decided not to proceed after being advised that the ruling would likely not change given that the business was in operation before the ordinance was enacted.
The parish is also without any zoning ordinances that would restrict such a business from existing within a rural neighborhood.
While many residents have asked the jury to consider the range’s expansion part of a Louisiana statute’s description of substantial change of a business’s operations, McReynolds said because the shooting range originally opened as an outdoor facility that description may not apply.
“Unfortunately, as much as we sympathize with this community, the parish is limited with what legal standings it has in this matter,” McReynolds said.
According to Louisiana statutes, the addition of high-powered rifles may not meet the standards of substantial change, however one law may allow for residents to take action privately.
Louisiana statute 30:2055.1, which regards shooting ranges, allows for any person who owns property in the vicinity of a shooting range that was established after the first person acquired their property may maintain a nuisance action for noise against that shooting range. That is, only if the action is brought up within five years of the establishment of the shooting range or three years after a substantial change in use of the range.
The statute would only allow local residents to seek legal action through a private attorney, not a government or parish entity.