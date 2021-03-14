Calcasieu Parish residents should register for federal assistance for damages suffered during the February winter storm, even if they already applied for federal aid after Hurricanes Laura and Delta, officials said Thursday.
FEMA declared Calcasieu and more than 20 other parishes eligible for federal grants to help with uninsured and underinsured property damage caused by the winter storm. The grant may also help with rental assistance, home repair, childcare, medical and dental expenses.
Tiana Suber, FEMA spokesperson, said a new application is necessary because the winter storms and Hurricanes Laura and Delta are separately declared disasters. So far, just over 1,500 residents in the parishes affected by the winter storm have registered for FEMA assistance, with more than $15,300 distributed, she said.
Suber said the grant does not have to be reimbursed to FEMA and does not impact Medicare or Medicaid coverage.
“We ask people not to suffer alone; we are here to help,” Suber said. “They don’t have to try and come up with a payment for disaster expenses. We’re encouraging people to not leave any money on the table.”
Residents with homeowners or flood insurance policies should file those claims before applying for FEMA disaster assistance, Suber said.
“The reason we ask is, by law, FEMA doesn’t duplicate insurance benefits,” she said.
To sign up for FEMA assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov, call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362, or download the FEMA mobile app. Suber said residents should take photos of any home damage caused by the winter storm. They should also have their photo ID, Social Security number, proof of residency before and after the storms, utility bills, receipts and other related documents.
According to the FEMA website, the agency cannot reimburse residents for food lost because of a power outage.